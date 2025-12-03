Texans vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs have made the AFC Championship in seven straight seasons and have made the NFL Playoffs in 11 straight years, but that streak is in serious danger of finally coming to an end.
At 6-6, the Chiefs sit in the No. 10 spot in the AFC and will likely be on the outside looking in if they lose one more game in the final five weeks. This week, they're set to take on the 7-5 Houston Texans, who boast arguably the best defense in the league.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Sunday's Week 14 showdown.
Texans vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texans +3.5 (-118)
- Chiefs -3.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Texans +152
- Chiefs -180
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-102)
- UNDER 42.5 (-120)
Texans vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 7
- Game Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Texans Record: 7-5
- Chiefs Record: 6-6
Texans vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- Texans are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Texans' last six games
- Texans have lost five straight games to the Chiefs
- Chiefs are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Chiefs' last seven games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
Texans vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- Jamal Hill, LB - Questionable
- Jaylen Reed, S - Doubtful
- Ajani Carter, CB - IR
- Joe Mixon, RB - NFI-R
- Harrison Bryant, TE - IR
Chiefs Injury Report
- Trey Smith, G - Questionable
- Chris Roland-Wallace, CB - Questionable
- Noah Gray, TE - Questionable
- Bryan Cook, S - Questionable
- Josh Simmons, OT - Questionable
Texans vs. Chiefs Key Player to Watch
- Will Anderson Jr., DE - Houston Texans
If the Texans want to win this game, Will Anderson Jr. will have to have an impact and cause havoc in the Chiefs' backfield. He has 10.5 sacks on the season, along with 15 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, and three pass deflections. The Chiefs will have to find a way to slow him down.
Texans vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Texans on the road:
The Kansas City Chiefs aren't the team they were last year. Whether it's fatigue from years of deep playoff runs or simply regression away from the strong variance or "luck" they've had in late-game situations the past few seasons, we need to evaluate them differently in 2025.
Now, they have to take on a red-hot Houston Texans team that boasts the best defense in football. They rank first in opponent EPA, third in opponent success rate, second in defensive DVOA, and fourth in opponent yards per play (4.7). Offensively, the Texans have found their stride lately and are a dangerous unit with C.J. Stroud at quarterback.
The Texans may not win, but I'd be surprised if the Chiefs are able to win by margin.
Pick: Texans +3.5 (-118) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
