664-pound squat? Gophers' Le'Meke Brockington named to annual 'Freaks List'
Le'Meke Brockington is the top returning wide receiver for Gophers football this season, and he's the 28th freakiest athlete in college football according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Feldman's annual 'Freaks List' has become common lexicon in college football lore. Aireontae Ersery and Cody Lindenberg were members of the list last year, but Brockington is the only Gophers player mentioned on this year's iteration of the 101 reakiest athletes in the sport.
"Last year, he started 11 games and made 18 catches for 282 yards and one touchdown. This offseason, the 6-0, 195-pounder, who has made a remarkable recovery from a broken leg in 2023, squatted a Gophers wide receiver record 664 pounds, breaking his own record from a year ago by 50 pounds. Brockington vertical jumped 42 inches, broad jumped 11-4 1/4 (an improvement of five inches from last year), ran a 4.19 shuttle time and had a 10-yard split of 1.43. His numbers, particularly his jumping and strength ones, are truly amazing," Feldman wrote.
Brockington has been a big play waiting to happen for his entire Gophers career, but a multitude of injuries have hindered his production. Now heading into his fifth year with the program, the pieces are in place for him to have a career year.
Gophers fans remember the 2022 Wisconsin game, where his 45-yard touchdown sealed the game, but he has averaged an impressive 16.4 yards per catch for his entire college career. Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy and UCLA's Logan Loya will have roles in the wide receiver room, but Brockington's experience in the system could set him up for a big season.