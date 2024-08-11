Former Gophers wrestling standout Gable Steveson records tackle in NFL debut
Former Gophers wrestling standout and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson made his NFL debut for the Buffalo Bills Saturday night, playing limited snaps but recording a tackle and a quarterback hurry in a 33-6 preseason-opening loss to the Chicago Bears in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Steveson officially signed with the Bills on May 31 following his release from WWE, becoming the latest former Gophers wrestling star to try their shot in the NFL. Brock Lesnar notably signed with the Minnesota Vikings and played with them in the preseason after starring at the U and in WWE.
Steveson signed a three-year deal with the Bills despite having not played football before. While Saturday wasn't the outcome Steveson and the Bills wanted, it gave him a chance to see looks outside of his experience against Buffalo's depth offensive lineman, and he enjoyed the experience.
“My first football game ever, definitely a great time,” Steveson told reporters after the game. “Definitely cool to see all the Buffalo Bills fans come out, not the way we want it to end, but it’s preseason and we’re here to grow and we’re here to get better."
Steveson was a standout wrestler for the Gophers from 2018-22. Steveson was a three-time Big Ten heavyweight champion, a two-time NCAA heavyweight champion and posted the best winning percentage of any Gophers wrestler in history with an 85-2 record (.977). Steveson was the 2021-22 Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year and took home a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.