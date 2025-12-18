Josh Allen Doesn’t Want to Be a Part of Myles Garrett’s Highlight Tape in Week 16
Myles Garrett is only 1.5 sacks away from breaking the NFL’s single season record for the most sacks in a year. He would surpass T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan’s record of 22.5.
The Browns' defensive star has a chance to shatter the record on Sunday when facing the Bills. This means Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offensive line have their work cut out for them as they will try to not give Garrett the historical moment against them.
Allen had the perfect line for his mindset heading into the showdown vs. Garrett.
“I do like highlight tapes, but I don’t like being a part of other people’s highlight tapes,” the quarterback said on Wednesday.
Allen praised Garrett in the same response, though, calling him one of the greatest ever to play in his position.
“He’s an absolutely tremendous football player, he’s one of the greatest of all time. He’s a force to be reckoned with, and we gotta be ready for everything that they can throw at us.”
Allen has been sacked 33 times this season, which is the second-most he’s taken in a year during his career (the most being 38 in 2019). This puts Allen tied for sixth in the league for the most sacks taken by a quarterback this season—not ideal. We’ll see if the Bills' offensive line can hold off the strongest defensive force in the league right now on Sunday.