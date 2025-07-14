Four Gophers commits surge in updated Rivals300 rankings
The 2026 recruiting class for the Minnesota Golden Gophers looks even better after a foursome of commits saw meteoric rises in the latest national rankings from recruiting service Rivals.
Roman Voss, the top-ranked Minnesota high school recruit from Jackson County Central, saw his national ranking rise from No. 241 to No. 179. El Paso, Texas-based running back Ryan Estrada rocketed up from No. 379 to No. 221. Forest Lake, Minnesota defensive lineman Howie Johnson jumped from No. 322 to No. 241. And Lafayette, Indiana edge rusher Aaden Aytch rose from No. 594 to No. 294.
All four made the premier Rivals300 (subscription required), which were unveiled on Monday.
Aytch committed to Northern Illinois in April but was swayed after being offered by the Gophers on May 7. Voss picked Minnesota over Alabama earlier this summer, while Johnson has been committed to the Gophers for quite some time. Estrada just committed to the Gophers in mid-June.
According to the Journal & Courier, Aytch, who committed to Minnesota because he believes he fits the defensive scheme and the culture can "make you a better man," is squatting 425 pounds, poewr cleaning 295 pounds and running the 40-yard dash in 4.71 seconds this summer.
The only other high school football standout from Minnesota on the Rivals300 list is Triton tight end/linebacker Pierce Petersohn. The Penn State commit is ranked No. 200 nationally.
According to Rivals, Minnesota's 2026 class ranks 27th nationally and is headlined by five four-star recruits: Voss, Johnson, Estrada, Aytch, and offensive tackle Andrew Trout (Cold Spring, MN).