All Gophers

Four Gophers commits surge in updated Rivals300 rankings

All four headline Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class, which Rivals ranks 27th in the nation.

Joe Nelson

El Dorado's Ryan Estrada (1) runs the ball and makes a touchdown during a football game against Montwood on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex II in El Paso.
El Dorado's Ryan Estrada (1) runs the ball and makes a touchdown during a football game against Montwood on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex II in El Paso. / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2026 recruiting class for the Minnesota Golden Gophers looks even better after a foursome of commits saw meteoric rises in the latest national rankings from recruiting service Rivals.

Roman Voss, the top-ranked Minnesota high school recruit from Jackson County Central, saw his national ranking rise from No. 241 to No. 179. El Paso, Texas-based running back Ryan Estrada rocketed up from No. 379 to No. 221. Forest Lake, Minnesota defensive lineman Howie Johnson jumped from No. 322 to No. 241. And Lafayette, Indiana edge rusher Aaden Aytch rose from No. 594 to No. 294.

All four made the premier Rivals300 (subscription required), which were unveiled on Monday.

Aytch committed to Northern Illinois in April but was swayed after being offered by the Gophers on May 7. Voss picked Minnesota over Alabama earlier this summer, while Johnson has been committed to the Gophers for quite some time. Estrada just committed to the Gophers in mid-June.

According to the Journal & Courier, Aytch, who committed to Minnesota because he believes he fits the defensive scheme and the culture can "make you a better man," is squatting 425 pounds, poewr cleaning 295 pounds and running the 40-yard dash in 4.71 seconds this summer.

The only other high school football standout from Minnesota on the Rivals300 list is Triton tight end/linebacker Pierce Petersohn. The Penn State commit is ranked No. 200 nationally.

According to Rivals, Minnesota's 2026 class ranks 27th nationally and is headlined by five four-star recruits: Voss, Johnson, Estrada, Aytch, and offensive tackle Andrew Trout (Cold Spring, MN).

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Gophers Football