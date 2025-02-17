Four-star 2026 cornerback Justin Hopkins commits to Minnesota
Nashville, Tennesse four-star cornerback Justin Hopkins verbally committed to Minnesota on Monday, choosing the Gophers over Tennessee, Southern Cal and Georgia Tech. He's the fourth player to join Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Hopkins is the 303rd-ranked player in the latest 247Sports Composite, which makes him a four-star recruit. He's the 22nd-ranked cornerback and ninth-ranked player in Tennessee according to the update. On3 is much higher on him, ranking him as the 82nd-best player in the country, the No. 8 cornerback and the No. 4 player in Tennessee.
Last season as a junior at Ensworth High School he played both ways. He caught 42 balls for 705 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver and added 16 total tackles, 7 pass break-ups and 2 interceptions as a defensive back. He returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown and added another touchdown on a kick return.
He was on the University of Minnesota campus November 23 for an unofficial visit when the team hosted Penn State. He was also visited by P.J. Fleck and Gophers cornerback coach Nick Monroe at his high school in January. It was the second of two visits by Monroe. He has not scheduled an official visit, but it's fair to assume he will be on campus for Minnesota's "Summer Splash" event in May.
Hopkins is the type of high school recruit to get excited about in the modern transfer portal era. His skill set, physical profile and potential reminds me a lot of former Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley. He has all the traits to have a similar career as a four-year contributor.
Now with two consensus four-star recruits, a talented quarterback and two of the top players in-state committed to the class, Minnesota has built a strong foundation for the 2026 cycle before it begins to truly heat up this spring.
2026 recruting class (4 verbal commits):
- Andrew Trout, OT (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
