Four True Freshmen Who Could Make an Impact for Gophers Football in 2026

The Gophers are currently busy on the 2027 recruiting trail with dozens of official visits taking place over the next few weeks, but the start of the 2026 season is right around the corner. Here are five true freshmen from last year's high school class who could play big roles this season.

Ryan Estrada, RB

I have been high on Estrada's long-term potential since the moment he was on the Gophers' radar. He was an insanely dominant high school running back with more than 7,500 rushing yards and more than 100 total touchdowns. He did not enroll early and join the program for spring ball, but the opportunity is there for him to make a quick ascent up Minnesota's depth chart. With no healthy veteran option beyond Darius Taylor, Estrada has as good a chance as anyone to end the season as the Gophers' No. 2 running back.

Hayden Moore, WR

Moore did enroll early, and he was a standout for the Gophers this spring. He had two catches for 65 yards and one touchdown in the spring game, and it's clear that he has already built a rapport with Gophers QB Drake Lindsey. Minnesota completely revamped its wide receiver room in the offseason, so the opportunity is not as clear for Moore. Ultimately, it might be a tough road to consistent snaps as a true freshman, but it's just a matter of time before he's a consistent contributor.

Roman Voss, TE

Voss was arguably the highlight of the Gophers' 2026 recruiting class, as last year's Minnesota Mr. Football, and one of the most dynamic high school players in the entire state. He opted ot stay home and play for the Gophers instead of playing the SEC for Alabama.

Voss is one of the biggest wildcards on the entire roster for the 2026 season. He played quarterback at Jackson County Central (JCC) High School, and he did not enroll early, so there are some questions about how quickly he'll adapt to being a full-time tight end. Minnesota has historically rotated bodies at the position, so the opportunity is there for him to carve out a role.

Zeke Bates, RB

Estrada got all the headlines as a four-star prospect, but Bates could quietly see the field early in his Gophers' career. He also had a productive spring as an early enrollee, which could give him a leg up on Estrada. The Gophers' running back room is wide open after Taylor, so there could realistically be room for both players to have a role.