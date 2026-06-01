Ranking Every Commitment from Minnesota's Busy Official Visit Weekend

The Gophers are coming off their first official visit weekend of the 2027 cycle. P.J. Fleck and his coaching staff have dubbed the event "Summer Splash." They landed commitments from eight recruits, so let's rank them.

1. Maxwell Miles, S (Las Vegas, NV)

Miles became Minnesota's first flip of the class when he changed his decision from Michigan to the Gophers. I am very bullish on his long-term potential at the college level. At 6-foot-2, he recorded 77 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 10 PBUs and 6 interceptions as a junior. He's listed as an athlete (ATH) on the recruiting services, but Minnesota pursued him as a safety.

2. Kevin Ferrygood, WR (Houston, TX)

Ferrygood is another toolsy guy, who I could see making a big impact at the college level. 6-foot-4 wide receivers do not grow on trees, and he has also been productive playing Texas high school football. He had 51 catches for 863 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior, and I think his recruiting ranking could quickly rise with a big senior season.

3. Dylan Mota, OT (Chicago, IL)

If I had to pick one offensive lineman to develop into a starter out of the five currently committed to Minnesota's 2027 class, I would land on Mota. 6-foot-7, 270-pound size is already elite, and he moves great for his size. There's a reason why Indiana had him scheduled for an official visit.

Rose is the type of high-level athlete you want to have rushing the passer. He's 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, and he has long arms. He was productive at Jackson Christian School as a junior with 65 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 4 sacks. He will need to develop before contributing at the next level, but the traits are there.

5. Jayden Thomas, WR (Las Vegas, NV)

Thomas would start a second tier for me on this list. He has production and elite track speed, which gives him the potential to contribute at the next level, but I have worries about his size. He's listed at 175 pounds, but that seems generous. If he's able to quickly add mass, he could quickly crack Minnesota's depth chart.

6. Jordan Walley, CB (D'Iberville, MS)

Walley is an awesome story, as he committed to the same program where his brother was a star for four years. He's another player where I love the talent, but I have concerns about his size. There have been plenty of 5-foot-9 cornerbacks, but that is certainly on the shorter end. If he's able to grow into his body, he could be a breakout star, but he has a long way to go before doing that.

7. Jamail Sewell, OL (Milwaukee, WI)

Sewell is simply more of a developmental project at offensive line. He has the size and athleticism to be a Big Ten player, but he's still raw at the position. The potential is there, but longtime offensive line coach Brian Callahan will need to pull it out of him.

8. Drake Buthe, OL (Glenwood, IA)

Buthe is an accomplished high school wrestler from Iowa, which usually bodes well for success in the Big Ten. He still might be a bit raw when it comes to playing offensive line. Much like Sewell, the potential is there, but Callahan will need to find it.