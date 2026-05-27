Who’s the Next WR Commit? Biggest Gophers Storylines for Official Visit Season

The Gophers have already gotten off to a red-hot start in the 2027 high school recruiting cycle with 16 early verbal commitments. Things will continue to heat up with nearly 45 official visits scheduled over two of the next three weekends. Here are the biggest storylines to follow.

Who will be the next wide receiver commit?

Minnesota has objectively struggled to recruit the wide receiver position as of late, which prompted a change from longtime wide receivers coach Matt Simon to Isaac Fruechte in the offseason. The Gophers already have the top in-state receiver, David Mack, committed to the class, but they're in search of another.

Four uncommitted wide receivers are scheduled to be on campus in the final weekend of May. Carlos Ferguson from Maryland, Kevin Ferrygood from Texas, Florida's Jordan Donahoo and Jayden Thomas from Vegas would all be intriguing additions for different reasons. Delontay Williams from Florida and Brien Walker from New York will be on campus two weeks later. Daniel Jackson has been the only Gophers receiver recruited out of high school to surpass 506 yards in a season since 2019.

Will any more four-star recruits commit?

For programs like the Gophers, four-star prospects are often what determine the ceiling of a high school class. They signed eight players who were considered four-star prospects by 247Sports or Rivals in last year's cycle, and they already have three more committed this year.

Oklahoma cornerback Daniel Yebit is currently the highest-rated player scheduled to visit over the next three weeks. Indiana edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi and Kansas offensive tackle Alijah Shaw are two more players to monitor. The Gophers appear to have a realistic chance with all three players, so failing to land a commitment from at least one would feel like a miss.

Yukon's Daniel Yebit tries to get by Mustang's Josiah Stevens during the high school game between Mustang and Yukon at Mustang High School in Mustang, Okla., Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's a realistic ceiling for the class?

Every cycle seems to be "the best class in program history," but the Gophers are actually coming off the highest-rated high school class under P.J. Fleck for the 2026 cycle. Early national signing day is still more than six months away, so having any sweeping conclusions about this year's class would be silly.

Minnesota is in a similar position at this point in the cycle compared to last year. It's a much different situation because Roman Voss and Ryan Estrada were uncommitted, but there are still plenty of top uncommitted targets in this year's cycle. Ultimately, the Gophers are positioned well to have another impressive high school class.