Freshman running back no longer listed on Gophers' online roster
Montgomery, Alabama native running back Tre Berry signed with Minnesota in the 2025 high school recruiting class. He has not appeared in a game as a true freshman this season, but he no longer appears on the team's online roster.
Minnesota entered fall camp with eight scholarship running backs. Vanderbilt transfer Johann Cardenas was removed from the roster in August, and Berry's removal now only gives them six running backs on the roster. Marshall transfer A.J. Turner is out for the season with a knee injury, so they only have five healthy running backs on the roster.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Berry was a relatively unheralded high school prospect. The 247Sports Composite ranked him as the 1,115th-best player in the class of 2025, the 92nd-best running back and the No. 40 player from Alabama. He chose Minnesota over top offers from Northwestern, Syracuse and Boston College.
Berry was listed on Minnesota's roster for the Michigan State game on November 1, but did not appear in the game notes for Minnesota’s loss against Oregon. His fellow 2025 class signees at the position, Grant Washington and Xavier Ford, have both appeared in games this season, and Berry did not.
The Gophers currently have a talented trio of running backs committed to their 2026 high school recruiting class. El Paso, Texas native Ryan Estrada, Pennsylvania's Ezekiel Bates and Jett Walker from Georgetown, Texas give Minnesota a bright future at the position.