Gophers' 2025 homecoming game set for Oct. 11 against Purdue

Minnesota has announced the date of its annual homecoming football game.

Will Ragatz

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers fans celebrate on the field after the game against the USC Trojans at Huntington Bank Stadium.
The Gophers' 2025 homecoming football game will be on Oct. 11 against Purdue at Huntington Bank Stadium, the program announced on Wednesday.

Minnesota is coming off an 8-5 season in 2024, their fifth winning season in eight years under P.J. Fleck. Four of those losses came by one score, including defeats against North Carolina, Michigan, and Penn State by a combined six points. The Gophers capped the season with a win over Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, improving Fleck's bowl record to 6-0. This past year's homecoming game was a blowout win over Maryland.

Here's a look at Minnesota's 2025 football schedule:

* Aug. 28 vs. Buffalo (Thu)
* Sept. 6 vs. Northwestern State
* Sept. 13 at California
* OFF
* Sept. 27 vs. Rutgers
* Oct. 4 at Ohio State
* Oct. 11 vs. Purdue
* Oct. 18 vs. Nebraska
* Oct. 25 at Iowa
* Nov. 1 vs. Michigan State
* OFF
* Nov. 15 at Oregon
* Nov. 22 at Northwestern (Wrigley Field)
* Nov. 29 vs. Wisconsin

There's ple 2025 Gopher football season. Quarterback Max Brosmer is gone (Drake Lindsey and Zach Pyron will compete for that job), but stars Darius Taylor and Koi Perich will be back. Fleck and company were also very busy adding talent in the transfer portal following the conclusion of the season.

Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

