Gophers' 2025 homecoming game set for Oct. 11 against Purdue
The Gophers' 2025 homecoming football game will be on Oct. 11 against Purdue at Huntington Bank Stadium, the program announced on Wednesday.
Minnesota is coming off an 8-5 season in 2024, their fifth winning season in eight years under P.J. Fleck. Four of those losses came by one score, including defeats against North Carolina, Michigan, and Penn State by a combined six points. The Gophers capped the season with a win over Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, improving Fleck's bowl record to 6-0. This past year's homecoming game was a blowout win over Maryland.
Here's a look at Minnesota's 2025 football schedule:
* Aug. 28 vs. Buffalo (Thu)
* Sept. 6 vs. Northwestern State
* Sept. 13 at California
* OFF
* Sept. 27 vs. Rutgers
* Oct. 4 at Ohio State
* Oct. 11 vs. Purdue
* Oct. 18 vs. Nebraska
* Oct. 25 at Iowa
* Nov. 1 vs. Michigan State
* OFF
* Nov. 15 at Oregon
* Nov. 22 at Northwestern (Wrigley Field)
* Nov. 29 vs. Wisconsin
There's ple 2025 Gopher football season. Quarterback Max Brosmer is gone (Drake Lindsey and Zach Pyron will compete for that job), but stars Darius Taylor and Koi Perich will be back. Fleck and company were also very busy adding talent in the transfer portal following the conclusion of the season.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.