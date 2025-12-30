What Gophers football fans need to know before the transfer portal officially opens

College sports have become the wild west, and college football's transfer portal is the epicenter of it all. There will be only one portal window this year, and it officially opens on January 2 and will close two weeks later on January 16. Here's what you need to know.

Why are players already entering?

The only players who have been allowed to officially enter the transfer portal at the Division-I level are players who have seen the head coach get fired or leave for another job. Division-II, Division-III, NAIA and NJCAA players have different rules than the D-I level.

Every D-I player who doesn't fit those circumstances has been technically announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on January 2. Every player can take as long as they want to pick a new school, as long as they enter the portal in the 15-day window.

Tampering

Much like NBA free agency, it would be naive not to admit that there isn't tampering happening across the sport. Agents are having conversations with programs and coaches across the country, and advising their clients to enter the portal. Many sources expect Friday to be like day one of NBA free agency, and many commitments to be announced soon after things officially open.

Gophers notes

There have been 13 players from Minnesota's 2025 roster who have already announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal. There will certainly be a few more who enter their name before Jan. 16, so the Gophers will have a few roster spots available

The Gophers' biggest positional needs include at least one proven wide receiver alongside Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy, probably another for depth at the position, interior defensive line help, a proven offensive lineman, and maybe some more help in the secondary.

Potential targets

Some players Minnesota is expected to pursue include Division-II transfers Luke Dehnicke from Minnesota Duluth and safety Parker Knutson from Southwest Minnesota State. Some players who I will be keeping an eye on include Boston College transfer wide receiver Reed Harris and Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro.

The transfer portal moves faster than the speed of light, and this year will likely be crazier than ever with no spring window. There will likely be plenty of twists and turns, so make sure to keep track of everything on Gophers On SI.

