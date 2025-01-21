All Gophers

Gophers announce 15 transfers, 8 early enrollees for spring semester

Minnesota will be adding 23 players to its roster for the 2025 spring semester.

Tony Liebert

Sep 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Pyron (5) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Virginia Military Institute Keydets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The 2025 spring semester at the University of Minnesota officially began Tuesday and the Gophers announced that 15 transfers and eight incoming freshmen will be joining the team for spring football.

Incoming transfers (15 players):

Player

Position

Former school

Zach Pyron

QB

Georgia Tech

A.J. Turner

RB

Marshall

Cam Davis

RB

Washington

Malachi Coleman

WR

Nebraska

Javon Tracy

WR

Miami (OH)

Logan Loya

WR

UCLA

Drew Biber

TE

Purdue

Marcellus Marshall

OL

UCF

Dylan Ray

OL

Kentucky

Kahlee Tafai

OL

Washington

Rushawn Lawrence

DL

Stony Brook

Steven Curtis

DL

Illinois State

Jeff Roberson

LB

Oklahoma State

Jaylen Bowden

CB

NC Central

Brady Denaburg

P/K

Syracuse

The winter transfer portal is closed for all non-graduate students across the country, except for Notre Dame and Ohio State players who will have five days after Monday's national championship to decide if they want to enter.

There will also be a spring transfer portal window opening for 10 days from April 16-25.

Minnesota's 15 transfer portal signees ranks as the 27th-best group in the country, according to 247Sports. On3 rates them even higher at No. 14 overall.

Early enrolling freshmen (8 players):

Player

Position

Hometown

Jackson Kollock

QB

Laguna Beach, CA

Emmanuel Karmo

OLB/DE

Robbinsdale, MN

Luke Ryerse

P/K

East Ridge, MN

Naiim Parish

CB

Oradell, NJ

Mark Handy

OL

Albuquerque, NM

Rhett Hlavacka

Edge

Fon Du Lac, WI

DJ Shipp

OL

Corona, CA

Enoch Atewogbola

DL

Avon, IN

Eight of the 21 recruits Minnesota signed to its 2025 class have opted to graduate high school a semester early and join the Gophers football team now. This is something that has become increasingly common, and it gives high school recruits a step up on the rest of the players in their class when it comes to contributing early in their careers.

It's worth noting that Koi Perich did not enroll early last year, so it doesn't mean that the players who join the program in the summer cannot contribute as true freshmen.

Minnesota will likely begin winter workouts as soon as Tuesday, but the official spring season won't begin until March, after spring break.

The Gophers have not announced any plans to play a spring game open to the public. They haven't held a public spring game since 2017.

There are still over 200 days until the Gophers host Buffalo at Huntington Bank Stadium to kick off the 2025 season.

