Gophers announce 15 transfers, 8 early enrollees for spring semester
The 2025 spring semester at the University of Minnesota officially began Tuesday and the Gophers announced that 15 transfers and eight incoming freshmen will be joining the team for spring football.
Incoming transfers (15 players):
Player
Position
Former school
Zach Pyron
QB
Georgia Tech
A.J. Turner
RB
Marshall
Cam Davis
RB
Washington
Malachi Coleman
WR
Nebraska
Javon Tracy
WR
Miami (OH)
Logan Loya
WR
UCLA
Drew Biber
TE
Purdue
Marcellus Marshall
OL
UCF
Dylan Ray
OL
Kentucky
Kahlee Tafai
OL
Washington
Rushawn Lawrence
DL
Stony Brook
Steven Curtis
DL
Illinois State
Jeff Roberson
LB
Oklahoma State
Jaylen Bowden
CB
NC Central
Brady Denaburg
P/K
Syracuse
The winter transfer portal is closed for all non-graduate students across the country, except for Notre Dame and Ohio State players who will have five days after Monday's national championship to decide if they want to enter.
There will also be a spring transfer portal window opening for 10 days from April 16-25.
Minnesota's 15 transfer portal signees ranks as the 27th-best group in the country, according to 247Sports. On3 rates them even higher at No. 14 overall.
Early enrolling freshmen (8 players):
Player
Position
Hometown
Jackson Kollock
QB
Laguna Beach, CA
Emmanuel Karmo
OLB/DE
Robbinsdale, MN
Luke Ryerse
P/K
East Ridge, MN
Naiim Parish
CB
Oradell, NJ
Mark Handy
OL
Albuquerque, NM
Rhett Hlavacka
Edge
Fon Du Lac, WI
DJ Shipp
OL
Corona, CA
Enoch Atewogbola
DL
Avon, IN
Eight of the 21 recruits Minnesota signed to its 2025 class have opted to graduate high school a semester early and join the Gophers football team now. This is something that has become increasingly common, and it gives high school recruits a step up on the rest of the players in their class when it comes to contributing early in their careers.
It's worth noting that Koi Perich did not enroll early last year, so it doesn't mean that the players who join the program in the summer cannot contribute as true freshmen.
Minnesota will likely begin winter workouts as soon as Tuesday, but the official spring season won't begin until March, after spring break.
The Gophers have not announced any plans to play a spring game open to the public. They haven't held a public spring game since 2017.
There are still over 200 days until the Gophers host Buffalo at Huntington Bank Stadium to kick off the 2025 season.
