Gophers are making sure Darius Taylor 'has a really healthy 2024'
Gophers star running back Darius Taylor broke out last season as a true freshman. In his first three games as a full-time starter, he averaged 176.3 rushing yards. He only appeared in two other games after batting injuries for much of the season.
P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are fully aware of the talent they have, but they also know his 27.4 carries per game in the five starts he made last season is not sustainable.
"In the offseason, Darius spent a lot of time getting to know his body working with our sports science team, our nutritionist, our dieticians, our strength staff, our trainers to make sure he really has a really healthy 2024 and do everything he possibly can," Fleck said at Big Ten Media Days.
Minnesota also brought in three transfer running backs this offseason. Sieh Bangura from Ohio, Jaren Mangham from Michigan State and Marcus Major from Houston will all help to complement Taylor in the backfield.
In games that Taylor appeared in last season, the Gophers were 4-2. In games that he was out with an injury they went 2-5. Having him healthy will give them the best chance at competing in the new-look, 18-team Big Ten.
Taylor is getting some much-deserved hype heading into the season. National college football podcaster Josh Pate said he "could very well" lead the Big Ten in rushing, and Campus2Canton on X predicted that he will lead the country in rushing yards.
Ultimately, whatever approach the Gophers opt to use with their new stable of running backs, keeping Taylor healthy should be of the utmost importance. He flashed immense potential last season and he has a chance to become a household name across the country in 2024.