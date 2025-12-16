Gophers reportedly reach out to Big 12 starting cornerback transfer

The Gophers are among a plethora of Power Conference programs that have reached out to Iowa State transfer cornerback Quentin Taylor, according to his agency, via On3's Pete Nakos on Monday night.

Iowa State CB Quentin Taylor is already receiving significant P4 interest, including Mississippi State, Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and Minnesota, among others, per @thebizofathlete.



Taylor posted 27 tackles and a team-high 5 pass breakups in 2025.… pic.twitter.com/4qvxaLyuFl — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 16, 2025

Since Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell left for Penn State earlier this month, Cyclone players have a 15-day window to enter the transfer portal, which starts five days after a new head coach is hired. Iowa State officially introduced Jimmy Rogers as its new head coach on Dec. 5, so Taylor was able to officially enter the transfer portal earlier than the Jan. 2 date, like the rest of Division I players.

Listed at 6-foot, 205 pounds, Taylor was one of Iowa State's most productive cornerbacks last season. He logged 404 defensive snaps, which ranked second among all cornerbacks on the team. He finished the season with a 72.3 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), 27 total tackles and five pass breakups.

Last season was a breakout redshirt freshman campaign for Taylor. He was unheralded in the 2024 high school recruiting class, as the 1,212th-ranked player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He will have three years of college eligibility remaining.

Minnesota could return top outside cornerbacks John Nestor and Za'Quan Bryan in 2026, but versatile slot options Jai'Onte McMillan and Darius Green are both out of eligibility. The consistency at the position took a huge drop after 2024 with Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson. Adding a player like Taylor would go a long way in getting back to the level they had two years ago.

Taylor's recruitment might go faster than most Division I transfers, since he's already officially in the portal. The Gophers will have plenty of competition, but it's a good sign they're already looking to upgrade a position that likely needs it.

