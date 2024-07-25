P.J. Fleck says 'it's okay to love Minnesota' in lengthy opening statement at Big Ten Media Days
P.J. Fleck and the Gophers were one of six teams involved in the final day of Big Ten Media Days this year in Indianapolis, and used most of his allotted 15 minutes at the main press conference table for his opening statement.
Despite offseason talk of a potential move to UCLA, Fleck reiterated that his heart is in Minnesota. He even mentioned that he and his wife Heather are moving into a new home.
"In 2024, it's okay to love where you're at, it's okay to love Minnesota, it's okay to love the position that you're in," he said. "We're actually building a house, it's finally finishing after 2.5 years and we're moving in in two weeks."
Throughout his tenure with the Gophers, Fleck has emphasized that his program is focused on developing men and not just football players. With new rules regarding the transfer portal and NIL, it may be harder than ever to sell that to potential recruits.
Minnesota had a relatively successful offseason recruiting, adding players like quarterback Max Brosmer, edge defender Jaxon Howard and wide receiver Tyler Williams from the transfer portal. His message is clearly still getting home to some.
"We're a transformational program, academically, athletically, spiritually, socially, the whole life program. Our world has changed in this transactional world, with NIL, with the portal, with salary caps," Fleck said. "We believe in the transactional piece as a piece that allows our student-athletes to benefit, but you still get this transformational life program. We're still educators, we're teachers and we're mentors and that will never go away as we continue to move forward."
This time last year at Big Ten Media Days, Fleck answered questions about a Front Office Sports article that raised concern about his philosophy within the program. He seems more self-aware than ever that his way of doing things might not translate to all players.
"I am not for everybody, I think I have said this numerous times and I don't want to be for everybody and I don't think anybody is for everybody," Fleck said. "If you can find the right people that fit you in the new world of college athletics, you can have a lot of success."
Minnesota will kick off its 2024 campaign on August 29 as they host North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium under the lights for a 7 p.m. local time start. They will look to qualifty for their fourth consecutive bowl game and sixth overall under Fleck.