Gophers' bowl game outlook takes a hit after Iowa beatdown

Minnesota still has plenty to play for down the home stretch of the regular season.

Tony Liebert

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) alludes the sack of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Bryce Hawthorne (96) as offensive lineman Ashton Beers (78) attempts to block during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Gophers are faced with a tough task to pick up the pieces after last week's 38-point blowout loss against Iowa, but they're still only one win away from claiming bowl eligibility for the fifth straight season.

Gophers bowl game projections

Dec 26, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) and head coach P.J. Fleck hold up the Quick Lane Bowl trophy after defeating the Bowling Green Falcons at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

With four regular-season games left on the schedule, every major outlet expects the Gophers to find that elusive sixth win. A December trip to Detroit, Michigan, seems increasingly likely after the Iowa loss. They might have to get to 7-5 or 8-4 to get invited to the Rate Bowl or Pinstripe Bowl, like ESPN projects.

Big Ten outlook

Saturday's result against the Hawkeyes might be evidence that Minnesota is further away from the Big Ten's second tier than it seemed. The tiers seem fairly cut and dry through nine weeks, with Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon at the top. Iowa, Michigan, USC and Washington are in tier two, and then Minnesota lands somewhere in the middle at 3-2 in conference play.

Big Ten standings after Week 9

The Gophers, Nebraska, Northwestern, Illinois and maybe UCLA seem like the middle tier of the conference standings. A win this week against 0-5 Michigan State feels as close to a must-win as you can get for Minnesota.

Liebert's post-Week 9 Big Ten power rankings

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Oregon
  4. Iowa
  5. USC
  6. Michigan
  7. Washington
  8. Illinois
  9. Minnesota
  10. Northwestern
  11. Nebraska
  12. UCLA
  13. Maryland
  14. Penn State
  15. Rutgers
  16. Purdue
  17. Michigan State
  18. Wisconsin

Overall outlook

The Gophers have routinely responded after disappointing losses under P.J. Fleck, but they might face their toughest task after last week's debacle against the Hawkeyes. Minnesota still has plenty to play for with home games against Michigan State and Wisconsin and intriguing road games against Oregon and Northwestern at Wrigley Field.

An 8-4 regular-season record now feels like the ceiling for this team. That's a season that many fans would've accepted in the preseason, but the way it has happened up to this point is what leaves a weird taste in your mouth. The Floyd of Rosedale always has and always will hold more value than a GameAbove Sports Bowl trophy. The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe on November 29 has become a game that Minnesota needs to win.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

