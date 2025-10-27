Gophers' bowl game outlook takes a hit after Iowa beatdown
The Gophers are faced with a tough task to pick up the pieces after last week's 38-point blowout loss against Iowa, but they're still only one win away from claiming bowl eligibility for the fifth straight season.
Gophers bowl game projections
- On3 (Brett McMurphy): GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Miami (OH)
- ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Rate Bowl vs. Iowa State
- ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Pinstripe Bowl vs. SMU
- Athlon (Steve Lassan): Music City Bowl vs. LSU
- CBSSports: GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Ohio
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
With four regular-season games left on the schedule, every major outlet expects the Gophers to find that elusive sixth win. A December trip to Detroit, Michigan, seems increasingly likely after the Iowa loss. They might have to get to 7-5 or 8-4 to get invited to the Rate Bowl or Pinstripe Bowl, like ESPN projects.
Big Ten outlook
Saturday's result against the Hawkeyes might be evidence that Minnesota is further away from the Big Ten's second tier than it seemed. The tiers seem fairly cut and dry through nine weeks, with Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon at the top. Iowa, Michigan, USC and Washington are in tier two, and then Minnesota lands somewhere in the middle at 3-2 in conference play.
The Gophers, Nebraska, Northwestern, Illinois and maybe UCLA seem like the middle tier of the conference standings. A win this week against 0-5 Michigan State feels as close to a must-win as you can get for Minnesota.
Liebert's post-Week 9 Big Ten power rankings
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Iowa
- USC
- Michigan
- Washington
- Illinois
- Minnesota
- Northwestern
- Nebraska
- UCLA
- Maryland
- Penn State
- Rutgers
- Purdue
- Michigan State
- Wisconsin
Overall outlook
The Gophers have routinely responded after disappointing losses under P.J. Fleck, but they might face their toughest task after last week's debacle against the Hawkeyes. Minnesota still has plenty to play for with home games against Michigan State and Wisconsin and intriguing road games against Oregon and Northwestern at Wrigley Field.
An 8-4 regular-season record now feels like the ceiling for this team. That's a season that many fans would've accepted in the preseason, but the way it has happened up to this point is what leaves a weird taste in your mouth. The Floyd of Rosedale always has and always will hold more value than a GameAbove Sports Bowl trophy. The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe on November 29 has become a game that Minnesota needs to win.