Complete list of Gophers' opt-outs ahead of Rate Bowl against New Mexico

Opt-outs have become a massive storyline in modern bowl games, and Minnesota will have three significant contributors out for Friday's Rate Bowl against New Mexico. Leading receiver Le'Meke Borckington, and cornerbacks Za'Quan Bryan and Jai'Onte McMillan are the three headliners out.

BREAKING: Gophers leading receiver Le'Meke Brockington leads a long list of players OUT for today's Rate Bowl against New Mexico.



Other notables include CBs Za'Quan Bryan and Jai'Onte McMillan. https://t.co/VFFSSRvT4g pic.twitter.com/0aigq2YGzn — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) December 26, 2025

Brockington led the Gophers with 46 catches, 484 yards and four touchdowns this season. They were already thin at the position with Malachi Coleman, Kenric Lanier II, Cristian Driver, Quentin Redding and Legend Lyons revealing their intentions to enter the transfer portal. Brockington's opt-out knocks them down to only five healthy receivers and potentially Koi Perich.

Jalen Smith, Javon Tracy, Logan Loya, Donielle 'Nuke' Hayes and Bradley Martino are all likely to see expanded roles with Perich potentiall playing more offensively, purely out of necessity.

Bryan and McMillan each started games at outside cornerback this season for Minnesota. Bryan played 440 defensive snaps, and McMillan played 334 during the regular season. Aidan Gousby started at outside cornerback alongside John Nestor against Wisconsin, and there's a good chance he could again in the Rate Bowl against the Lobos.

Garrison Monroe is questionable for Friday's game, but he could see an expanded role alongside other young players like Mike Gerald, Zack Harden and Naiim Parrish in the secondary. Minnesota has battled adversity at the position all season, and they will again against the Lobos.

In the modern world of college football bowl games, three opt-outs should be viewed as a poisitive for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Star players such as Anthony Smith, Darius Taylor and Deven Eastern certainly did not need to suit up for Friday's Rate Bowl against New Mexico, but they are. Fleck and his staff value bowl games, and it's shown by player participation.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis