Gophers' Corey Hetherman could be strong candidate for Rutgers DC vacancy
College football's coaching carousel is red hot and so is the Gophers' ongoing connection to the Rutgers football program. Former Minnesota safeties coach Joe Harasymiak will be the next head coach at UMass, which means the Scarlet Knights' defensive coordinator position is open and Minnesota's Corey Hetherman could be a top candidate.
A Gophers fan might ask, "Rutgers? Why would a coordinator leave Minnesota for Rutgers?" Well, we've seen it as recently as after the 2022 season when former Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca left the Gophers for the same position at Rutgers, which appeared to be a move almost solely driven by money.
Hetherman was the Rutgers linebackers coach from 2022-23 and many people around the program saw him as the future defensive coordinator in waiting if Harasymiak were to leave for a defensive coordinator role at a bigger school or a head coaching position, which had been rumored for the last three seasons.
The biggest thing worth mentioning in this whole equation is that Rutgers simply pays its coordinators more than the Gophers do. According to NJ.com, based on his previous contract with the Scarlet Knights, Harasymiak earned $1.25 million in the 2024 season. According to the Star Tribune, Hetherman earned $850,000 for the 2024 season.
For those who don't want to do quick math, that is a difference of $400,000. Hetherman proved himself in year one with the Gophers, leading them to a top-20 defense in multiple major categories. They allowed 290.9 total yards per game, which ranks 8th; 178.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 15th; and 112.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks 23rd.
Minnesota faced a similar dilemma last offseason when longtime defensive coordinator Joe Rossi left for a pay raise to become the defensive coordinator at Michigan State. It's important to mention that Rutgers would also have to buy out 100% of Hetherman's remaining salary if he opts to leave, which would be around $850,000.
This is far from a done deal and Rutgers will likely go through a handful of candidates, but they already have a serious connection with Hetherman that is worth monitoring.