Gophers expected to let go of special teams coordinator after two seasons

The Gophers are not expected to retain special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky in 2026. Dylan Callaghan Croley from Gophers Nation of the On3 networked reported the news first and Andy Greder from Pioneer Press confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Context: Minnesota had some bright spots on those units — punter Tom Weston, returner Koi Perich — but lagged in other areas. Lig was at U since 2024 — Andy Greder (@andygreder) December 30, 2025

Ligashesky joined the Gophers' coaching staff before the 2024 season, replacing P.J. Fleck's longtime special teams coordinator Rob Wegner. Kicker Dragan Kesich took a big step back in production from 2023 to 2024, and Ligashesky's hand-picked kicker Brady Denaburg struggled in 2025, converting 14 of 21 field goals.

Ligashesky came to Minnesota with nearly 40 years of coaching experience, but he was never able to find his footing in the Twin Cities. Minnesota's special teams unit has been far from dominant under Fleck, but the 2025 unit was especially poor, ranking 122nd in FBS out of 136 teams in efficiency, according to Bill Connelly's SP+ metric.

The Gophers have already promoted rush ends coach C.J. Robbins to defensive line coach, replacing Dennis Dottin-Carter. They hired Stanford defensive coordinator Bobby April III to replace Robbins' role and become a veteran voice within the defensive staff, as Kevin Kane took the Purdue defensive coordinator job. Ligashesky is now another coaching change to keep track of.

Freshman Daniel Jackson is expected to compete for Minnesota's starting kicker role next year, while veteran punter Tom Weston is expected to return to the team. The Gophers will now look to revamp their special teams unit heading into 2026.

