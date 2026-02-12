Did Minnesota Solve Its Offensive Line Issues in the Transfer Portal?

After adding three offensive linemen from the transfer portal last offseason, Minnesota took a different approach with Tennessee's Bennett Warren as its only pickup this time around. Will the quality over quantity approach finally solve their ongoing issues up front?

Warren's journey to Minnesota

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Warren was a consensus four-star prospect after starring at Fort Bend Christian Academy. He was the 140th-ranked player in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. Returning Gophers' left tackle Nathan Roy was the 183rd-ranked player in the same class.

Warren played 40 offensive snaps as a true freshman in cleanup duty against Chattanooga, UTEP and Kent State in 2024, but he still took a redshirt year. His role grew to 162 snaps last season, with most of his work coming in special teams.

He has not started a game at the college level, and he still has three years of eligibility remaining. 247Sports ranked him as the 384th-best player in the transfer portal, which is the sixth-highest-ranked player in Minnesota's portal class.

Fit with the Gophers' offensive line

With Dylan Ray and Marcellus Marshall both out of eligibility, Minnesota will need to replace nearly 1,400 snaps from last year's offensive line. Listed at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, Warren's high-profile addition makes him the heavy favorite to replace Ray as the starting right tackle. All 116 of his college offensive snaps have come at either tackle position.

Roy projects as the team's left tackle, followed by Greg Johnson at left guard, Ashton Beers at center and Tony Nelson at right guard. Last year's portal class should tell us to have patience with Minnesota's offensive line outlook. Former Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai was the 217th-ranked player in last year's portal, and he was limited to just 36 snaps with the Gophers. He's now at California. Marshall was ranked 214th, and he was eventually replaced by Nelson as Minnesota's starting right guard.

Minnesota will need Warren to play up to his potential if it wants to improve its offensive line in 2026. Former Purdue transfer Jaden Ball has some experience, but zero snaps at tackle. Returning players like Kaveon Lee and DJ Shipp have shown encouraging signs, but neither has played an offensive snap at the college level.

The Gophers have plenty of experience returning at four offensive line spots, but Warren still needs to prove he belongs at the Power Conference level.

Other portal profiles

