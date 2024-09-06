Gophers favored to crush Rhode Island by more than 3 touchdowns
Whether or not the Minnesota offense shows up on Saturday, the oddsmakers believe the Gophers will blow out the Rhode Island Rams by more than three touchdowns.
Minnesota is favored by 23.5 points over Rhode Island. The FCS team stands little chance against the Big Ten Gophers, but what's interesting is the over/under being set at 45.5. That's indicative of the oddsmakers expected the Gophers to win by a final margin of something close to 35-10.
Defensively, the Gophers looked awesome against North Carolina in last week's season opener. It was a rickety offense that prevented Minnesota from beating the Tar Heels, instead falling 19-17 while the new and supposedly improved passing game generated just 166 yards.
It'll be interesting to see how the Gophers approach the Rams. Will they simply attempt to overpower them in the trenches and run the ball 50 times, or will they try to develop rhythm in the passing game with quarterback Max Brosmer?
We'll find out when the game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.