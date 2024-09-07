Gophers find offensive rhythm in impressive win over Rhode Island
After a mighty struggle in Week 1, it was a different story for the Gophers offense against Rhode Island as star running back Darius Taylor's return from injury provided a much-needed boost in a 48-0 romp.
Quarterback Max Brosmer finished his day 24-30 for 271 yards and two touchdowns, and Gophers fans were able to get a glimpse at the future as star freshman Koi Perich reeled in his first career interception, before backup QB Drake Lindsey came in for clean-up duty, making his college debut.
Preseason All-America kicker Dragan Kesich was able to knock in a 53-yard field goal to open the scoring 3-0 for the Gophers. He regained his confidence after missing two in last week's defeat against UNC, finishing the day 2-3 on field goals and 6-6 on extra points, with his lone miss coming from 55 yards.
It was a slow first quarter with only 14 offensive plays, but the Gophers began to open things up in the second. A pair of long touchdown drives were capped off by rushing scores from Taylor and Marcus Major. Brosmer finished the first half 15-20, for 155 yards as his team took a 17-0 lead into the break.
Brosmer was able to carry the momentum into the second half, leading the Gophers to two more touchdown drives. It was highlighted by Penn State transfer wide receiver Cristian Driver's first career touchdown and a 29-yard dime to Le'Meke Brockington for another score.
Defensive back Jack Henderson was able to pick off Rhode Island for Minnesota's fourth turnover of the day, and he returned it to the end zone as the Gophers extended their lead to 41-0, prompting P.J. Fleck to rest his starters.
Lindsey and Minnesota's cleanup crew added one more touchdown for good measure on an eight-yard connection to Georgia transfer wide receiver Tyler Williams .
Taylor finished his day with 112 yards from scrimmage, including a career-high four catches for 48 receiving yards. He looked fully healthy and Minnesota's offense looked rejuvenated.
The Gophers will now look ahead to their final non-conference game of the season as they host Nevada at Huntington Bank Stadium next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.