Gophers Football Spring Game Preview: How to Watch, 5 Key Storylines

The Gophers will host their first traditional outdoor spring game at Huntington Bank Stadium on a Saturday with zero restrictions since 2017 this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, April 25

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Radio: KFAN

Tickets: Free to attend

The team announced details for the event on Wednesday, and there will be a new trophy awarded to the winning team. Goldy's Cup has been retired and replaced with the Prince Lombardi Trophy, which pays homage to Minnesota musician Prince, according to the school. Head coach P.J. Fleck will also award the Sid Hartman Spring Game MVP trophy to the most deserving player at the end of the game in the team's locker room.

TV broadcast

The BTN broadcast will feature Zach Mackey doing play-by-play, and two other Gophers greats. Tanner Morgan will be doing color commentary, and former Minnesota offensive lineman Tommy Olson will be doing sideline reporting. It will be solid Gophers representation for any fans who cannot make it to the game.

Who's going to play?

The Gophers had numerous significant absences from their open practice earlier this month. Seeing a player inactive for the spring game is no reason to panic about their Week 1 status. Greg Johnson, A.J. Turner, Jaxon Howard, FIU transfer Xion Chapman, Joey Gerlach and Theorin Randle were all notable players in street clothes for the April 7 practice, so I will be monitoring if the status of any of those players changes.

QB2 battle

Drake Lindsey is the first returning starter at quarterback for the Gophers since Tanner Morgan came back for the 2022 season after starting in 2021. His QB1 status is not in question, but the spring game will be a good opportunity to get a more extended look at backup options Max Shikenjanski and Liberty transfer Michael Merdinger.

Dec 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Michael Merdinger (17) warms up before a game against the Connecticut Huskies at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Shikenjanski was the team's backup quarterback last season, and he appears to have held onto the role so far. Minnesota added Merdinger to the transfer portal as a competitive option. It's one of many position battles I continue to have my eye on.

Wide receiver room

The Gophers' wide receiver room is one of their most important position groups heading into the 2026 season. Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy have the potential for breakout seasons, but they were also busy in the transfer portal with Perry Thompson from Auburn, Cincinnati's Noah Jennings and Zion Steptoe from Tulsa.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Perry Thompson (3) spins off a defender as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jennings has caught my eye in spring practice, and he has a chance to be a serious difference maker next season. Thompson was a headline-grabbing transfer portal addition, so I am curious to see how he will perform on Saturday.

Special teams

It's not the flashiest headline, but Minnesota will have a new field goal kicker for the third straight season. Brady Denaburg is out of eligibility after replacing Dragan Kesich last season. The Gophers added Michigan transfer Beckham Sunderland to compete with redshirt freshman Daniel Jackson for that role in 2026. The spring game could be a good opportunity for either player to stand out.