Why Bringing the Gophers' Spring Game Back to Huntington Bank Stadium Matters

Barring any unforeseen weather issues, Gophers football will host their first spring game available to the public at Huntington Bank Stadium since 2021 on Saturday, and the capacity for the event was limited due to COVID. You could argue that it will be their first traditional spring game since 2017. That's a great thing for the program, and here's why.

Gophers spring games under P.J. Fleck

2025: No game

2024: No game

2023: Game played indoors at practice facility (weather)

2022: Game played indoors at practice facility (weather)

2021: Game played at HBS (crowd limited due to COVID)

2020: Game canceled (COVID)

2019: Game played indoors at practice facility (weather)

2018: Game moved to Thursday (weather)

2017: Last traditional Saturday spring game at the stadium

College football spring games look a lot different than they did 10 years ago. They're a scrimmage between your own team, so it was never meant to be the most competitive football, but it gave your fanbase a reason to be excited about the upcoming season.

Many programs realized that having a spring game available to the public just gave other coaches an opportunity to scout their players for the spring transfer portal window. The NCAA moved to having one uniform portal window in the winter, so that excuse no longer exists.

The Gophers will have their first spring football game outdoors at Huntington Bank Stadium with no seating restrictions since 2017, which was Fleck's first spring as the program's head coach.

A spring game isn't necessarily meant for the team to make huge improvements; it's meant for the fans. I have been fortunate enough to cover dozens of practices in person, and watching a two-hour football practice while walking around on the sidelines isn't the most enjoyable experience.

The Gophers have been kind enough to make a few practices available to the public over the last two springs, with no spring game. Those practices are admittedly a little tricky to follow at times. It's high-paced, a lot of unique drills, and it's hard to keep track of who is wearing what number.

Spring games are fun. It helps fans remember how fun it is to see their favorite team play at the actual stadium they play at on Saturdays in the fall. It's not meant to be the best display of football you've ever seen. It's meant to be a showcase and a celebration of the program, and it's a good thing the game is back outside at Huntington Bank Stadium.