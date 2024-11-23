Gophers football to recognize 23 players on Senior Day

NOTE: The #Gophers will be recognizing 23 players today on Senior Day



Daniel Jackson

Aireontae Ersery

Max Brosmer

Justin Walley

Cody Lindenberg

Quinn Carroll

Jah Joyner

Dragan Kesich

Danny Striggow

Ethan Robinson

Tyler Cooper

Elijah Spencer

Marcus Major

Jack Henderson

Nick… pic.twitter.com/t32cv2Q8Bm