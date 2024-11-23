Gophers football to recognize 23 players on Senior Day
The Minnesota football hosts No. 4 Penn State on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in what is likely the biggest home game of the season, but it could also be the final home game for 23 different players.
The Gophers have not officially announced which players will be done playing college football after this season, but they posted a Senior Day graphic on X, formerly Twitter, featuring 23 different players. Veterans like Cody Lindenberg and Jah Joyner technically have another season of eligibility, but they were featured on the graphic.
Senior Day has a different meaning than it once did, but this Gophers class is flooded with veteran players who spent their entire careers in Minneapolis. Daniel Jackson, Aireontae Ersery, Justin Walley, Quinn Carroll, Tyler Cooper, Dragan Kesich, Danny Striggow, Nick Kallerup, Mark Crawford, Jack Henderson, Lindenberg and Joyner were all multi-year starters.
We've seen players go through Senior Day festivities and later decide to return for another season, but it's typically a pretty strong sign for who will move on from college football after the year.
The class has a chance to leave a massive mark on the program if they're able to knock off the Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon. There are still three games left to play this season, but Minnesota could have a busy offseason ahead, replacing as many as 15 different starters.