Minnesota-Penn State score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
The college football season is quickly winding down. The Gophers football team is set for its last home game of the season on Saturday when it hosts No. 4 Penn State for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Gophers will be looking for a bounce-back win after a disappointing loss to Rutgers on Nov. 9, while the Nittany Lions will be looking to improve to 10-1 on the season. Penn State won the most recent battle for the Governor's Victory Bell in 2022 and leads the all-time series 10-6. The Gophers last beat the Nittany Lions in the previous matchup in 2019, which is widely considered coach P.J. Fleck's signature win during his tenure at Minnesota. An upset Saturday could top even that.
Do the Gophers have what it takes to pull of the upset and claim their seventh win of the season, setting up an incredibly exciting season finale at Wisconsin? Our staff makes their picks for Saturday's showdown at Huntington Bank Stadium:
Tony Liebert: Penn State 27, Minnesota 24
There are a lot of reasons that make me believe that Minnesota can keep this game within the 11.5-point spread. Fleck has an extra week to prepare, Penn State has played a game in four straight weeks and the Nittany Lions have proven to vulnerable when they turn the ball over — and Minnesota has been able to force turnovers at a high rate. Ultimately, I think the Gophers will have a chance to win this game, but the Nittany Lions have too many playmakers for me to doubt that they can come up in big moments, and I think they leave Minneapolis with a narrow win.
Joe Nelson: Minnesota 23, Penn State 20
The last time the Gophers had an extra week to prepare for an opponent they smacked Maryland 48-23. Penn State is not Maryland, but I also don't think Penn State is the fourth-best team in the country like the rankings suggest. As long as the Gophers can run the ball with some effectiveness, it should be a close game. Can the U pull off the upset? You betcha.
Nolan O'Hara: Penn State 35, Minnesota 17
The Nittany Lions have had a couple close calls and a one-touchdown loss to now-No. 2 Ohio State, but they really don't have many weaknesses. The Penn State offense is averaging 454.1 yards per game — 14th in the country — and 33.0 points per game, which ranks in the top 50 nationally. The defense is limiting opponents to 272.5 yards per game (fourth nationally) and 13.6 points per game (sixth). Quarterback Drew Allar has completed a whopping 72% of his passes while throwing for 2,253 yards, 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton have combined for 1,237 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Tight end Tyler Warren has 67 receptions for 808 yards and five scores. The U has a strong defense, allowing fewer than 300 yards per game and just 17.7 points per contest. That'll keep the Gophers within reach for a while, but their offense won't be able to move the ball, and Penn State has too many playmakers not to pull away eventually. A potential upset just seems out of the realm of possibility.
Will Ragatz: Penn State 30, Minnesota 20
It would be a lot of fun if the Gophers could recreate some 2019 magic and storm the field after an upset win against the No. 4 team in the country. Unfortunately, I struggle to see it happening. Penn State is on a different level than anyone Minnesota has faced this season. So while the Gophers might be able to hang around for a while if Max Brosmer plays well, the Nittany Lions will likely prove to be too much — on both sides of the ball — in the second half.
Jonathan Harrison: Penn State 30, Minnesota 15
This isn't a rehash of 2019, unfortunately. Without a sufficient run game, the Gophers will struggle mightily against a top-rated Nittany Lions defense. Penn State will prove too good for Minnesota and, this time, will avoid the late-season upset.