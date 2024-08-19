Gophers' Greg Harbaugh Jr., Max Brosmer share special connection
The Gophers football team is just under two weeks away from kicking off its 2024 season against North Carolina. It will be the first game in a Minnesota uniform for new quarterback Max Brosmer and his first time taking play calls from offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr.
This season will be the first time in the history of college football that coaches are allowed to communicate with players through helmet technology. That adds another layer to the importance of the relationship between offensive coordinator and quarterback.
"We were looking for the best player, we had the guys get into the portal shortly after that, then it changed, we got to find the best guy," Harbaugh said when asked about recruiting Brosmer. "The first time I watched his tape, and the first time we talked — I am big on in recruiting when I find a guy that I like, I find a guy that we like and we go after him and he fit what we needed at the time."
Last season at New Hampshire, Brosmer led the entire FCS in passing yards with 3,459. The coaching staff has been thoroughly impressed with his leadership during his short time with the U.
"I couldn't be happier with the personal relationship I have with him. This morning I walk in — at whatever hour that is — he's sitting right there," Harbaugh said. "That's who he is, it's just a unique relationship. I've never had a relationship with a player like him, where we can have this dialogue, where we're sitting there in the quarterback meetings before practice going through what we're working on that day ... he challenges me, which I love."
Brosmer's chess prowess has been discussed this offseason as a way for him to take his mind off football. Harbaugh cited that he faced his quarterback in a game and "it didn't go well" for him. He continued saying that Brosmer is a unique guy and that he's always thinking.