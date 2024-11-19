Gophers have their 'hands full' against Penn State star Tyler Warren
Minnesota welcomes No. 4 Penn State to Huntington Bank Stadium this Saturday. The Nittany Lions are led by one of the most unique and versatile players in college football, tight end Tyler Warren.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 257 pounds, Warren is much more than your traditional tight end. Through 10 games this season, he has 67 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns, but he also has 16 carries for 157 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
He has played 538 offensive snaps this season, but only 45.1% of them have come as a traditional inline tight end. About 31% have come from the slot, 9.8% have come as an outside receiver, 8.6% have come lined up in the backfield, and even 4.4% have come lined up as a wildcat quarterback.
"I think that's what you see every single week. Really, really good player and we got our hands full. I'll put it that way, but it's the versatility to do so many things," Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said. "I think that when you're looking at Penn State, (they have) the ability to do a lot of different things and they do it very consistently."
Penn State's offense has been a balanced attack this season, but Warren has 21.2% of their total yards. Highlighted by a remarkable 17-catch, 224-yard performance against USC, he has been their most effective playmaker.
Minnesota might be forced to slow down Warren if they want any chance of keeping up with Penn State. Linebacker Cody Lindenberg found himself on Bruce Feldman's "freaks list" in the preseason, and utilizing his elite athleticism could be the Gophers' key to matching up with Warren.
In Penn State's lone loss against Ohio State, Warren was limited to only four catches for 47 yards. Corey Hetherman and the Gophers' defense will want to take a similar approach this week if they want to pull off the upset.