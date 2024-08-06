Gophers' Ersery and Lindenberg named on annual 'Freaks List'
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman releases a college football "Freaks List" every offseason, which has grown to a list of 100 players. It essentially ranks the most eye-popping athletes in the country, whether due to their size, strength, or speed (or all three). This year, Minnesota has two players recognized.
Star Gophers left tackle Aireontae Ersery is ranked 25th on the list, making him the third highest-ranked offensive lineman. Heading into his fifth season with the program, he has been receiving plenty of offseason hype as one of the best offensive tackles in the country. His athletic prowess is a big reason why scouts believe he has a future at the next level.
"Ersery squatted 640 pounds, bench pressed 412 and did a 409-pound hand clean this offseason, but his wheels are the most impressive aspect of his game," Feldman wrote. "His 1.52-second 10-yard split is a program record for offensive linemen, and he clocked 18.34 mph on the GPS. Ersery posted a 27.5-inch vertical and a 9-2 broad jump along with a pro shuttle time of 4.61."
Listed at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, Ersery has all the traits of a big-time NFL offensive tackle prospect. With another strong season in 2024, he could hear his name called very early in next spring's draft.
The other Gophers player recognized is fifth-year linebacker Cody Lindenberg at No. 72. He battled injuries last season, but he's expected to be a major leader on the defensive side of the ball in 2024.
"According to Gophers coaches, the 6-3, 240-pounder topped out at 21.46 mph; his pro shuttle time was 4.00 — no linebacker has moved that quick at the NFL combine since 2019, when WVU’s David Long did it in 3.97 seconds," Feldman wrote. "Lindenberg broad-jumped 10-0 and vertical-jumped 36 inches. His 10-yard split was 1.51. His hang clean was 387 pounds, and he benched 350."
Feldman also mentioned Gophers wide receiver LeMeke Brockington as another "freak contender," noting that he squatted a Minnesota skill position record 614 pounds.