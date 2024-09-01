Gophers' ill-timed fireworks display goes viral on social media
Dragan Kesich lined up from the right hash for a 47-yard, potential game-winning field goal in the Gophers football team’s season opener Thursday against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The kick went wide right, but that didn’t stop a fireworks display from going off.
Fireworks went off at the corners of both end zones despite the missed field goal resulting in a 19-17 Gophers loss. The inadvertent fireworks display has since gone viral on social media with several college football fans getting a kick out of the ill-timed explosion.
It was clear early on that it wasn’t the fireworks operator’s night. Earlier in the game with the Gophers threatening in North Carolina territory, Marcus Major powered towards the end zone but was stopped at the 3-yard line. A barrage of fireworks went off then, too.
The Gophers have previously set off fireworks in the stadium, but they’re usually reserved for victories. In last season’s season opener at Huntington Bank Stadium against Nebraska, Kesich made a 47-yard field goal as time expired to lift the U to a 13-10 win. Fireworks.
The — hopefully — accidental fireworks display will give college football fans a chuckle this week, but the Gophers would much rather see the fireworks celebration after a victory. They’ll look to get back on track Saturday when they host Rhode Island for an 11 a.m. kickoff.