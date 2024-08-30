Gophers offense looks lost in season-opening loss to North Carolina
The Gophers began the 2024 season with bad news as star running back Darius Taylor was ruled out pregame, along with starting safety Darius Green. With costly penalties, two missed field goals and a plethora of mistakes, the Gophers fell to North Carolina 19-17.
Preseason All-American kicker Dragan Kesich missed a 27-yard field goal early and his 47-yarder at the buzzer sailed wide right to give the visiting Tar Heels the non-conference win.
Minnesota's new transfer quarterback Max Brosmer looked nervous in his first FBS football game. He began the night 3-of-7 passing with 26 yards through his first three drives. Right when it looked like he led the offense down the field for a field goal, Kesich banged a 27-yard attempt off the right upright.
North Carolina took advantage and put together a 90-yard touchdown drive, taking a 7-0 lead.
Things continued to look like a struggle for Minnesota's offense, but veteran cornerback Justin Walley reeled in an interception midway through the second quarter and put together a highlight return setting them up in the red zone. Oklahoma transfer Marcus Major found the end zone on a five-yard carry and Minnesota evened things at 7-7.
Brosmer and the Gophers ended the first half with their most successful drive, going 65 yards on nine plays, highlighted by a 20-yard Daniel Jackson reception. Brosmer's QB sneak touchdown gave Minnesota a 14-7 lead going into the half.
North Carolina dominated the third quarter, holding the ball for over 13 minutes. Despite a costly penalty, Minnesota's defense held firm on the goal line and forced a pair of field goals, narrowing the lead to 14-13. The Tar Heels went into the fourth quarter without starting quarterback Max Johnson, who was carted off with an injury, but an early Brosmer fumble set up a third field goal from Noah Burnette, to give UNC a 16-14 lead with nine minutes to play.
Right when it looked like Brosmer and the Gophers offense had nothing left, Le'Meke Brockington hauled in a 22-yard reception only to fumble before a lucky bounce put the ball right into the hands of Major, who carried it for 16 more yards. That set up a 30-yard field goal by Kesich for a 17-16 lead, but UNC answered with another field goal to go ahead 19-17 with under two minutes to go.
After a night of bad passes and mistakes, Brosmer and the offense finally moved the ball, going all the way down the field only to have Kesich pull his 47-yard attempt wide right.
Brosmer finished 13 of 21 for 166 yards and a fumble.
Major had 74 rushing yards on 20 carries, but only three yards in the second half.
Jackson led Minnesota receivers with four catches for 55 yards.