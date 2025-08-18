Gophers in the NFL: Brosmer buzz, Robinson's game-sealing INT in preseason Week 2
The Gophers were well represented in Week 2 of the NFL's preseason. Max Brosmer continues to battle for the Vikings' backup QB role, Ethan Robinson brought in a game-sealing interception with the Dolphins and much more. Let's break down how every former Minnesota standout performed.
Boye Mafe, DE, Seattle Seahawks (@ Chiefs)
- 10 snaps, 80.2 PFF grade
- 1 total tackle
Nick Kallerup, TE, Seattle Seahawks (@ Chiefs)
- 29 snaps, 51.0 PFF grade
Jack Henderson, DB, Carolina Panthers (vs. Texans)
- 11 snaps, 47.9 PFF grade
- 1 total tackle
Aireontae Ersery, OT, Houston Texans (@ Panthers)
- 25 snaps, 71.1 PFF grade
Daniel Jackson, WR, Houston Texans (@ Panthers)
- 13 snaps, 67.3 PFF grade
- 1 reception, 13 yards
Justin Walley, CB, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Packers)
- DNP (torn ACL)
Daniel Faalele, OL, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cowboys)
- 19 snaps, 51.5 PFF grade
Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cowboys)
- DNP (coach's decision)
Cody Lindenberg, LB, Las Vegas Raiders (@ 49ers)
- 19 snaps, 66.8 PFF grade
- 2 total tackles
Jah Joyner, DE, Las Vegas Raiders (@ 49ers)
- 9 snaps, 71.7 PFF grade
- 1 total tackle
Jack Gibbens, LB, New England Patriots (vs. Vikings)
- 20 snaps, 57.5 PFF grade
- 1 total tackle
Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota Vikings (@ Patriots)
- 39 snaps, 66.2 PFF grade
- 15/27, 156 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT
Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota Vikings (@ Patriots)
- DNP (coach's decision)
Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Dallas Cowboys (@ Ravens)
- DNP (sprained ankle)
Ethan Robinson, CB, Miami Dolphins (vs. Lions)
- 14 snaps, 90.0 PFF grade
- 2 total tackles, 1 INT, 1 PD
Tyler Cooper, OL, Green Bay Packers (vs. Colts)
- 46 snaps, 62.1 PFF grade
Esezi Otomewo, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers (@ Buccaneers)
- 10 snaps, 63.6 PFF grade
Kyler Baugh, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers (@ Buccaneers)
- 6 snaps, 79.9 PFF grade
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Steelers)
- DNP (coach's decision)
Ko Kieft, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Steelers)
- 14 snaps, 55.0 PFF grade
Tyler Nubin, S, New York Giants (vs. Jets)
- DNP (coach's decision)
John Michael Schmitz, C, New York Giants (vs. Jets)
- 19 snaps, 65.3 PFF grade
Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Rams)
- 9 snaps, 43.7 PFF grade
- 4 total tackles
Terell Smith, CB, Chicago Bears (vs. Bills)
- 12 snaps, 48.4 PFF grade
- 2 total tackles
- Carted off the field with a knee inury
Tyler Johnson, WR, New York Jets (@ Giants)
- 9 snaps, 51.3 PFF grade
Danny Striggow, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Saints)
- 29 snaps, 47.7 PFF grade
- 1 total tackle
Eric Murray, DB, Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Saints)
- 8 snaps, 54.0 PFF grade
Jordan Howden, DB, New Orleans Saints (vs. Jaguars)
- 37 snaps, 62.3 PFF grade
- 2 total tackles