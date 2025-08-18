All Gophers

Gophers in the NFL: Brosmer buzz, Robinson's game-sealing INT in preseason Week 2

There were plenty of former Minnesota standouts in action during Week 2 of the preseason.

Tony Liebert

Aug 16, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Robinson (46) celebrates with teammates Cam Smith (24) and Isaiah Johnson (37) after intercepting a pass against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Robinson (46) celebrates with teammates Cam Smith (24) and Isaiah Johnson (37) after intercepting a pass against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Gophers were well represented in Week 2 of the NFL's preseason. Max Brosmer continues to battle for the Vikings' backup QB role, Ethan Robinson brought in a game-sealing interception with the Dolphins and much more. Let's break down how every former Minnesota standout performed.

Boye Mafe, DE, Seattle Seahawks (@ Chiefs)

  • 10 snaps, 80.2 PFF grade
  • 1 total tackle
Imagn Image
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nick Kallerup, TE, Seattle Seahawks (@ Chiefs)

  • 29 snaps, 51.0 PFF grade

Jack Henderson, DB, Carolina Panthers (vs. Texans)

  • 11 snaps, 47.9 PFF grade
  • 1 total tackle

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Houston Texans (@ Panthers)

  • 25 snaps, 71.1 PFF grade
Imagn Image
Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) and Houston Texans Aireontae Ersery (79) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Daniel Jackson, WR, Houston Texans (@ Panthers)

  • 13 snaps, 67.3 PFF grade
  • 1 reception, 13 yards

Justin Walley, CB, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Packers)

  • DNP (torn ACL)

Daniel Faalele, OL, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cowboys)

  • 19 snaps, 51.5 PFF grade

Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cowboys)

  • DNP (coach's decision)

Cody Lindenberg, LB, Las Vegas Raiders (@ 49ers)

  • 19 snaps, 66.8 PFF grade
  • 2 total tackles

Jah Joyner, DE, Las Vegas Raiders (@ 49ers)

  • 9 snaps, 71.7 PFF grade
  • 1 total tackle

Jack Gibbens, LB, New England Patriots (vs. Vikings)

  • 20 snaps, 57.5 PFF grade
  • 1 total tackle

Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota Vikings (@ Patriots)

  • 39 snaps, 66.2 PFF grade
  • 15/27, 156 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT
Imagn Image
Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) hands the ball off against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota Vikings (@ Patriots)

  • DNP (coach's decision)

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Dallas Cowboys (@ Ravens)

  • DNP (sprained ankle)

Ethan Robinson, CB, Miami Dolphins (vs. Lions)

  • 14 snaps, 90.0 PFF grade
  • 2 total tackles, 1 INT, 1 PD

Tyler Cooper, OL, Green Bay Packers (vs. Colts)

  • 46 snaps, 62.1 PFF grade

Esezi Otomewo, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers (@ Buccaneers)

  • 10 snaps, 63.6 PFF grade

Kyler Baugh, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers (@ Buccaneers)

  • 6 snaps, 79.9 PFF grade

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Steelers)

  • DNP (coach's decision)

Ko Kieft, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Steelers)

  • 14 snaps, 55.0 PFF grade

Tyler Nubin, S, New York Giants (vs. Jets)

  • DNP (coach's decision)

John Michael Schmitz, C, New York Giants (vs. Jets)

  • 19 snaps, 65.3 PFF grade

Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Rams)

  • 9 snaps, 43.7 PFF grade
  • 4 total tackles

Terell Smith, CB, Chicago Bears (vs. Bills)

  • 12 snaps, 48.4 PFF grade
  • 2 total tackles
  • Carted off the field with a knee inury
Imagn Image
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith (32) runs onto the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Tyler Johnson, WR, New York Jets (@ Giants)

  • 9 snaps, 51.3 PFF grade

Danny Striggow, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Saints)

  • 29 snaps, 47.7 PFF grade
  • 1 total tackle

Eric Murray, DB, Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Saints)

  • 8 snaps, 54.0 PFF grade

Jordan Howden, DB, New Orleans Saints (vs. Jaguars)

  • 37 snaps, 62.3 PFF grade
  • 2 total tackles

