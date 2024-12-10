All Gophers

Gophers incoming transfer portal tracker: offers, visits and commitments

Follow along for all of the incoming portal movement with the Gophers.

Tony Liebert

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck before a game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck before a game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
The transfer portal is officially open and it will stay open until Dec. 28. Minnesota is already incredibly busy with offers and visits, so let's keep track of all things Gophers football.

Confirmed visits

Minnesota is already expected to have Michigan transfer RB Cole Cabana and Miami (OH) transfer WR Javon Tracy on campus for visits this weekend.

Players

Former school

Position

Eligibility remaining

Cole Cabana

Michigan

RB

3 years

Javon Tracy

Miami (OH)

WR

2 years

Rushawn Lawrence

Stony Brook

DL

1 year

Confirmed offers

Minnesota has publicly offered seven transfer portal players already. They've targeted skills position players and the trenches with two wide receivers, one running back and four defensive linemen.

Player

School

Position

Eligibility

Jaron Tibbs

Purdue

WR

2

Rushawn Lawrence

Stony Brook

DT

1

Cole Cabana

Michigan

RB

3

Javon Tracy

Miami (OH)

WR

2

Clev Lubin

Coastal Carolina

EDGE

1

Jaden Williams

Wyoming

DL

2

Sam Greene

USC

DE

3

Commitments

n/a

