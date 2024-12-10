Gophers incoming transfer portal tracker: offers, visits and commitments
The transfer portal is officially open and it will stay open until Dec. 28. Minnesota is already incredibly busy with offers and visits, so let's keep track of all things Gophers football.
Confirmed visits
Minnesota is already expected to have Michigan transfer RB Cole Cabana and Miami (OH) transfer WR Javon Tracy on campus for visits this weekend.
Players
Former school
Position
Eligibility remaining
Cole Cabana
Michigan
RB
3 years
Javon Tracy
Miami (OH)
WR
2 years
Rushawn Lawrence
Stony Brook
DL
1 year
Confirmed offers
Minnesota has publicly offered seven transfer portal players already. They've targeted skills position players and the trenches with two wide receivers, one running back and four defensive linemen.
Player
School
Position
Eligibility
Jaron Tibbs
Purdue
WR
2
Rushawn Lawrence
Stony Brook
DT
1
Cole Cabana
Michigan
RB
3
Javon Tracy
Miami (OH)
WR
2
Clev Lubin
Coastal Carolina
EDGE
1
Jaden Williams
Wyoming
DL
2
Sam Greene
USC
DE
3
Commitments
n/a