Gophers' LB Cody Lindenberg accepts invite to 2025 Senior Bowl
Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg has officially accepted an invitation to the 2025 Senior Bowl, the event announced on Saturday.
After dealing with injuries for much of the 2023 season, Lindenberg put together his best campaign in a Gophers uniform in 2024. He led the team with 94 total tackles and he added one sack, one interception and six pass breakups. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 74.9 overall grade on the season.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Lindenberg opted to declare for the NFL Draft last month and forgo his final season of college eligibility. Many expect him to test very well athletically for the linebacker position in the pre-draft process, but his journey will now begin at the Senior Bowl.
PFF ranks him as the 137th overall prospect in the draft. The last inside linebacker from the Gophers selected in the NFL Draft was Kamal Martin, who went 175th overall in the fifth round in 2020. With a good pre-draft process, Lindenberg has a great chance to be the highest Minnesota linebacker drafted since Blake Cashman or even De'Vondre Campbell, who was selected with the 115th overall pick in 2016.
Lindenberg joins offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery and edge rusher Jah Joyner as the third Minnesota player to accept an invite to the event. Practice for the event will begin in the last week of January, while the game itself will kick off on Feb. 1.
