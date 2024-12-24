Gophers' Max Brosmer ranked among top 10 draft-eligble quarterbacks
The 2025 NFL Draft is still more than 120 days away, but the Gophers have a handful of players that could hear their name called. One expert thinks Max Bromser could be the first Minnesota quarterback drafted since 1972.
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid released an updated 2025 NFL draft QB rankings last weekend and Brosmer found himself ranked as the ninth-best draft-eligible prospect at the position. He trails Sheduer Sanders, Cam Ward, Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck, Dillon Gabriel, Quinn Ewers, Jaxson Dart and Kurtis Rourke.
"Brosmer made the FCS to FBS transition quite nicely in 2024, throwing 2,617 passing yards and 17 touchdowns to only five interceptions while showing steady growth at Minnesota," Reid wrote. "That followed a great career at New Hampshire, where he racked up 8,467 passing yards and 68 touchdowns in four seasons, including an FCS-best 3,459 yards in 2023."
Reid projects Brosmer's draft range at mid-to-late Day 3. If he hears his name called, he would become the first Minnesota quarterback drafted since Craig Curry was selected with the 207th overall pick in the eighth round 52 years ago.
"He plays with a constant chip on his shoulder, and that competitiveness shows on film. Brosmer doesn't hesitate on throws, and his confidence grew as he became more acclimated to the FBS level. He shares similar traits to longtime NFL backups who spend a decade or more in the league," Reid continued.
Minnesota has produced only three quarterbacks that were selected in the modern NFL Draft in its storied program history. Brosmer spent only one season in Dinkytown, but if he's able to hear his name called in the spring it would be a monumental moment for the program.
