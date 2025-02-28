Gophers' Max Brosmer will be 1 of 13 QBs to throw at the NFL Combine
It was officially confirmed on Friday that former Gophers standout Max Brosmer will be one of 13 quarterbacks to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday. Top prospects Cam Ward and Shedeuer Sanders are the only two signal callers that will not throw.
Most NFL Mock Drafts have Brosmer projected as a potential Day 3 pick for this spring's draft. He's firmly in the third tier of quarterbacks alongside Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Tyler Shough from Lousiville and Syracuse's Kyle McCord, among others. Saturday's throwing session is another opportunity to separate himself from the pack.
"My first goal is to be as vulnerable as possible and let teams know exactly what they're getting in me and be a competitor. Just have fun doing it," Brosmer told the media on Friday. "I think a lot of people get stuck because you're not in the moment as much, but you really enjoy it if you're in the moment and that's my goal."
Brosmer is one of six former Gophers position players in Indy this week for the combine, but he's looking to become the first Minnesota quarterback drafted since Craig Curry in 1972. He was asked about wide receiver Daniel Jackson and their impressive connection last season in Minnesota's offense.
"The best part about Daniel (Jackson)'s game is his ability to see coverage really quickly and diagnose it as a receiver. He's so keyed in with how the motions work and what coverage and what flavor we're getting that week in different down and distances and different situations," Brosmer said. "It's cool having a receiver out there, thinking the same way I am on a consistent basis."
Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs are scheduled to do on-field testing at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon. Brosmer is expected to do just the throwing portion and not the athletic testing, but he will have a golden opportunity to sling the rock in front of some of the NFL's top scouts.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.