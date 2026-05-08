Gophers Offer Scholarship to Adrian Peterson’s 8th-Grade Son

Could two of Adrian Peterson's children be wearing maroon and gold as college athletes at the University of Minnesota in the future?

Ari Peterson, a standout basketball player at Minnetonka High School in the Twin Cities, has already received an offer from the Minnesota women's basketball program. And now, Adrian Peterson Jr., a phenom 8th grader, has been offered a scholarship by the Gophers football program.

"I’m extremely blessed to receive a D1 offer from the University of Minnesota," Peterson Jr. announced Friday.

Peterson Jr. is expected to play on his Texas high school football team when he becomes a freshman next school year. According to his X account, he plays wide receiver, running back, cornerback, and safety.

"Man…. rivals.com brings back so many good memories!" Peterson wrote on Instagram in reaction to Rivals covering his son's story. "[Adrian Peterson Jr.] keep God first and everything else will work out!"

At 6'1'' and 175 pounds, the 14-year-old is still growing — and the college offers are growing with him. The Gophers appear to be the fifth Division I program to make him an offer, following in the footsteps of Miami (Florida), Texas-San Antonio, Baylor, and Missouri State.

Jan 30, 2016; Kahuku, HI, USA; Team Rice running back Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings (28) with son Adrian Peterson Jr. during practice for the 2016 Pro Bowl at the Turtle Bay Resort. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The younger Adrian is also a terrific sprinter, having broken a bunch of his middle school records back in March. He ran the 100-meter dash in 10.7 seconds and the 200-meter sprint in 22.07 seconds.

For context, the world record in the 100 is held by Usain Bolt, who ran it in 9.58 seconds in 2009. Bolt also owns the 200-meter world record time of 19.19 seconds.

In finals today I was able to break the School record in the 100 with a 10.7 and also break the school record in the 200 with a 22.07 . Me and my 4x1 team also broke the district record with a 43.82 came home with all gold ! @RPHS_FB @CoachSethHarris @Coach_LaFavers pic.twitter.com/KtXdCpVieO — Adrian peterson jr (@adrianpetersonj) March 13, 2026

"I train hard, I’ve always worked hard, I got that from my dad,” Peterson Jr. told KPRC 2. “The work ethic I’ve put in, everything that I’ve done overall my whole life, I’ve always known what to do, just pushing through."

He added: “The best advice my dad has ever gave me is just to stay focused. Don’t let any distraction throw you off track and just stay focused on the goal, work hard every day to get better. Just work super hard.”

Ari Peterson is set to graduate in 2028, while Adrian Jr. is part of the Class of 2030.

Last fall, Ari took unofficial college visits to Maryland, Ohio State, and Minnesota.

NIL has changed the game in recruiting, but if Adrian Jr. follows in his father's footsteps, he'll play for the Oklahoma Sooners. That's where Peterson was an All-American running back, rushing for 4,041 yards and 41 touchdowns in 34 games, en route to becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist and being selected with the No. 7 pick by the Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft.