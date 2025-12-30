NFL Great Had Big Problem With What Falcons Did to Bijan Robinson at End of 'MNF' Win
The Falcons upset the playoff-bound Rams, 27-24, at home on Monday night thanks to a monster game from star running back Bijan Robinson. The No. 8 pick from the 2023 NFL draft rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown and also a caught a touchdown in the victory.
While Robinson's performance left his Falcons teammates in awe, one former NFL great didn't love what he saw from the team in the closing minutes of the game.
Adrian Peterson took to social media after the game to sound off on the fact that the Falcons didn't give Robinson a chance to go over 200 yards rushing in the closing minute of the game. With the score tied at 24-24, the final three carries on their last drive went to Tyler Allgeier, instead of Robinson. Those short runs led to the game-winning field goal.
Peterson couldn't believe those carries didn't go to Robinson.
"Towards the end of the game, you see Robinson ended up with 195 yards. I’m sitting there wondering why on the last run of the game they give the ball to somebody else," Peterson said. "This kid has been balling all game. Play after play. Big play after big play. You guys are just handing the ball off to get a couple more yards to get a closer field goal. Why not give it to the kid and let him get his 200, or a chance to get 200 yards? I don't know, make it make sense to me. I was pissed off about that. Good win. A win is a win so I'm sure they're happy about that. But as a running back I just don't understand why you wouldn't give the kid a chance to get in the end zone or go after 200 yards."
Peterson is right that the Falcons should be happy with their win. But he's also right that the they should have given Robinson a chance to break the 200-yard mark. It was weird to see them go away from their star player, especially with the game on the line.
Many fans agreed with Peterson.
Robinson now has 1,445 yards rushing this season, which is good for fourth in the league. The Falcons are 7-9 on the year and will close out their season this Sunday at home against the Saints.