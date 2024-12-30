Gophers open to idea of adding another LB in the transfer portal
The Gophers have added commitments from 14 players in the transfer portal this month, but they might not be done. Veteran Cody Lindenberg opting to head to the NFL has left a pretty big void at the inside linebacker position and Minnesota has not shut down the idea of adding a replacement from the portal.
Maverick Baranowski and Devon Williams have both started multiple games at the position and they're expected to be back in 2025, but neither player has recorded more than 60 total tackles in a single season.
"Everything is going to be about competition. Everything is going to be about putting the best team on the field and I am very happy about the room we have," defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said. "I think we have some very good players that have contributed a lot this year, some as starters, some as role players. We had a three-man rotation almost all year."
Baranowski has played 718 snaps in his career and he's recorded 112 total tackles. Williams has played 1,081 snaps and he's recorded 92 total tackles. The next most experienced player at the position expected to return is Joey Gerlach, who has 103 career snaps and 14 total tackles.
"Other guys have played a lot on special teams, third-down packages, or heavy packages," Hetherman said. "We're always going to try and find a guy that's a good fit, to continue to try and get competition within every room on defense."
Lindenberg led the team with 94 total tackles in 2024, so Minnesota will have a lot of production to replace in 2025. They're making a late push for UTEP linebacker Mo Westmoreland II, but he's more of an edge rusher.
Despite the transfer portal technically being closed since Dec. 28, there will be plenty more players to enter their names in January. Hetherman's comments make it sound like Minnesota is open to adding a linebacker and they should have plenty of options.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube Channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter, which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).