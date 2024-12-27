Gophers making late push for edge rusher who led Conference USA in sacks

PORTAL: The #Gophers have offered UTEP transfer OLB Mo Westmoreland II (@Westxmo).



He is utilizing the recent JUCO-NCAA ruling for extra eligibility as a graduate transfer. He led C-USA with 7.5 sacks in 2024. Oklahoma and Texas Tech also interested. https://t.co/0pkMmyMPa8 pic.twitter.com/r7GcUsGJzS