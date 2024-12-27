Gophers making late push for edge rusher who led Conference USA in sacks
The winter transfer portal window officially closes Saturday, Dec. 28 and the Gophers have already added commitments from 15 players. But it sounds like they might not be done.
University of Texas El-Paso (UTEP) transfer edge defender Maurice Westmoreland II announced that he received an offer from Minnesota on Friday. He also announced offers from Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, Westmoreland II compiled 45 total tackles and a Conference USA-high 7.5 sacks. He played 72.5% of his 708 snaps in 2024 as a traditional outside linebacker, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors.
Westmoreland began his collegiate career at Kilgore Community College in Texas, but a recent NCAA ruling involving Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia has resulted in junior college not counting towards an athlete's NCAA eligibility for the 2025 season. That means Westmoreland would be eligible for the 2025 season, despite already participating in four full seasons of college football.
The Gophers have already landed commitments from Illinois State defensive end Steven Curtis and Stony Brook defensive lineman Rushawn Lawrence, but it seems like they're open to adding more talent to the front seven.
The transfer portal 'closing' on Dec. 28 just means that is the deadline for undergraduate players to enter their name, so there will likely be news well into January. Westmoreland will be a player to monitor for the Gophers.
