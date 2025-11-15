Gophers overmatched at Oregon in third straight blowout road loss
The Gophers' struggles on the road in the Big Ten continued on Friday night with a 42-13 beatdown in Eugene against the No. 8-ranked Ducks.
Minnesota faced an uphill battle as a 26.5-point betting underdog heading into Autzen Stadium for the first time ever, and things became a lot harder when Oregon opened with a nine-play 75-yard touchdown drive on the first drive of the game.
The Gophers looked incredibly uncomfortable on their first offensive drive. A false start on their first play was followed by a four-yard trick play, failed screen pass and seven-yard sack. Minnesota punted the ball back to the Ducks and it was 14-0 in the blink of an eye.
An Oregon fumble helped Minnesota get on the board with a field goal, but the Ducks responded with another touchdown drive. Minnesota put together a 13-play, 67-yard drive, which was easily its most effective drive of the game, but it resulted in only three points. P.J. Fleck opted to settle for a field goal on fourth and eight. Oregon scored one more touchdown and carried a 28-6 lead into the half.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
It looked like the Gophers could be staring at another blowout loss on the road, but they delivered a statement offensive drive. Drake Lindsey completed 6 of 6 passes for 48 yards and a 10-yard touchdown to Javon Tracy. It broke a streak of 10 straight quarters against Big Ten opponents on the road without a touchdown.
Oregon responded with another long scoring drive right in Minnesota's face, and it began to look like the Ducks were simply playing with their food. Any momentum the Gophers had seemingly vanished, and Oregon cruised to a 35-13 win.
Minnesota actually won the turnover battle, and Oregon still dominated the football game with a 510-196 advantage in total yards. The Gophers got Darius Taylor back in the lineup, but it didn't really impact the outcome. He finished with 10 carries for 57 yards and four receptions for 40 yards.
Now 6-4 on the season, the Gophers will now look ahead to their final road game of the season next Saturday against Northwestern at Wrigley Field.