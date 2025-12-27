Gophers extend bowl win streak with thrilling OT Rate Bowl victory over New Mexico

Friday's Rate Bowl was a perfect encapsulation of the Gophers' 2025 season, and it resulted in a 20-17 win against New Mexico, as their bowl game win streak has extended to nine.

After exchanging a pair of punts, New Mexico had the first long offensive drive of the game, but a 15-play, 66-yard drive resulted in only three points for the Lobos. Early sacks from Anthony Smith and Maverick Baranowski were a good response for Minnesota, but New Mexico threw the first punch.

The Gophers' offense opened with only 18 yards on their first nine plays of the game. After John Nestor reeled in his sixth interception of the season, it looked like Minnesota had its first momentum of the game. It all stopped after Darius Taylor fumbled a direct snap, and New Mexico jumped on the football. Minnesota's defense forced another field goal, but it was 6-0.

Taylor responded with a 38-yard run on his next carry, and Minnesota proceeded to go on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. It was capped off by a beautiful throw and catch from Drake Lindsey to Jalen Smith and Minnesota carried a 7-6 lead into halftime.

Drake Lindsey made one of the best throws you’ll see this bowl season.



Dropped it in a bucket! 🪣



pic.twitter.com/lFdi0cuQrP — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) December 26, 2025

The second half started the same way with back-to-back punts. But it was Minnesota who struck first on the back of Taylor. A 12-play, 80-yard drive ended with Taylor in the endzone, and the Gophers took a 14-6 lead. New Mexico immediately returned the kickoff 100 yards to the house, Minnesota's momentum vanished and it was tied at 14.

Minnesota's reverted back to its early offensive struggles with three-straight three and outs. Punts went back and fourth as we went into overtime. After New Mexico opened overtime with a field goal, Lindsey made another clutch play. He found Smith in the back of the endzone again to give Minnesota a 20-17 win.

The Gophers stars showed up. Smith was one of the best players on the field with six total tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss, followed by Taylor with 24 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown. Lindsey finished 18 of 28 for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

The Gophers have now finished the 2025 season with an 8-5 record. It's their fifth season with at least eight wins under P.J. Fleck, who's now a perfect 7-0 in bowl games since beginning his Minnesota tenure in 2017. As a program, Minnesota has now won nine bowl games in a row, dating back to the 2015 Quick Lane Bowl.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis