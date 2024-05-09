Gophers projected 2024 defensive depth chart
The transfer portal is officially closed and we are 114 days away from the Gophers opening their 2024 season vs. North Carolina. With new first-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, what could their defense look like?
Edge Defender
1. Danny Striggow, RS-SR
2. Jalen Logan-Redding, RS-SR
3. Jah Joyner, RS-SR
4. Anthony Smith, RS-SO
5. Jaxon Howard, RS-SO
Last season, Striggow (505) and Logan-Redding (504) led the Gophers in total snaps at the position, while Joyner (422) wasn't far behind. Anthony Smith (305) had a big role as a redshirt freshman. Chris Collins (328), is the only player of significance that the team lost at the position.
In 2024 the snap counts could look quite similar, with LSU transfer Jaxon Howard likely assuming the role that Collins left behind. Joyner, Smith and Howard likely have the best long-term potential, so the biggest question would be if their role grows, but this is arguably the strongest position on Minnesota's roster.
Interior Defensive Line
1. Deven Eastern, RS-JR
2. Logan Richter, RS-SR
3. Darnell Jefferies, RS-SR
4. Martin Owusu, RS-FR/Luther McCoy, RS-JR
Kyler Baugh was the Gophers' best player at this position last season, he is now with the New Orleans Saints. Eastern (427) played the most snaps a year ago out of returners, with Richter (265) as the only other returning contributor. Former Clemson transfer Darnell Jefferies returns for a seventh year of college football after missing all of last year due to injury.
This is a position that will need to show development for the Gophers. A step up from Eastern and development from Owusu or Luther McCoy, who have not played meaningful snaps in their career, would be imperative to have a strong interior. This is one of the more questionable positions on the team.
Inside Linebacker
1. Cody Lindenberg, RS-SR
2. Devon Williams, RS-JR
3. Maverick Baranowski, RS-SO
4. Tyler Stolsky, RS-SO
The linebacker position was ravaged by injuries last season for the Gophers. Cody Lindenberg was banged up all year and at one point they were forced to use fifth-string true freshman Matt Kingsbury in meaningful snaps. This year, Lindenberg returns, and the young players who were flung into time last year are now more experienced.
Lindenberg and Williams will be the one-two punch, while Baranowski will come in during special packages. Williams (702) was third on the team in total defensive snaps last year, while Baranowski (372) got plenty of experience. Ryan Selig (298) is the only player gone from the position group, so barring an injury, I expect these four players to get the bulk of the work. Matt Kingsbury and Joey Gerlach are players to watch if the injury bug strikes again.
Cornerback
1: Justin Walley, SR
2: Ethan Robinson, SR
3: Za'Quan Bryan, RS-FR
4. Jai'Onte McMillan, RS-SR
5. Rhyland Kelly, RS-SO
The cornerback position saw a lot of change this offseason, but Justin Walley (734 snaps) has a chance to be the best defensive player for the Gophers in 2024. Tre'Von Jones (719) is gone, but Bucknell transfer Ethan Robinson is here to replace him with two seasons of grading over 70.0 according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Tariq Watson (131) and Tyler Bride (84), both transferred after seeing time last season, but Za'Quan Bryan came on late in the year with 25 snaps in the last two games as a true freshman. TCU transfer Jai'Onte McMillan will also have a chance to play nickel cornerback, as he possesses supreme athleticism. Former three-star high school prospect Rhyland Kelly has a strong chance to see the field, entering his third year with the program. Overall, this might be the highest variance position on the defensive side of the ball, but there is plenty of talent to like.
Safety/Nickle DB
DB: Jack Henderson, RS-SR/Craig McDonald, RS-SR
1. Darius Green, RS-JR
2. Koi Perich, FR
3. Coleman Bryson, RS-SO
4. Aidan Gousby, RS-SO
5. Kerry Brown, RS-FR
Jack Henderson, returns 497 snaps from last season. He is listed as a safety, but acts more as an extra nickel cornerback or box safety/linebacker on special packages, Craig McDonald played 33 snaps in a reserve role at the position last season. I expect both players to rotate a little bit more this year, as McDonald was awaiting an NCAA decision on his transfer waiver for much of last season.
As for the true safety position, the Gophers lose 768 snaps from Tyler Nubin heading to the New York Giants. Darius Green (499) will likely slide into a bigger role, but Minnesota will have four super talented underclassmen to play behind him.
True freshman Koi Perich has a chance to play a big role early in his career, while 2022 Pinstripe Bowl Defensive MVP Coleman Bryson (219 snaps) is likely his biggest competition to start right away. Aidan Gousby (210) and Kerry Brown (65) return with experience and add depth to the position.