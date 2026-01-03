Purdue running back with 4 years of eligibility reportedly signs with Gophers

It didn't take long for Minnesota to solidify its 2026 running back room on the opening day of the college football transfer portal window on Friday, as Darius Taylor announced his intention to return for his senior season, followed by news Friday night that Jaron Thomas is signing with the Gophers after one year at Purdue.

The Thomas news was reported by On3 insider Pete Nakos.

Thomas, from Concord High School in Indiana, was a three-star recruit as a prep star in 2024, and he had only two carries as a true freshman in 2025. He announced plans to enter the transfer portal about a week ago, and his commitment Friday night gives the Gophers much-needed depth behind Taylor, who has dealt with a myriad of injuries in his U of M career.

Thomas was technically a redshirt this season, so he has all four years of eligibility remaining.

Thomas was Indiana's Mr. Football for the running back position as a senior in high school in 2024. In two years on the varsity team, he amassed 2,867 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns. While he was given three stars as a recruit by 247Sports, On3/Rivals rated him as a four-star prospect.

Per 247Sports, Thomas chose Purdue out of high school over offers from Western Michigan, Navy, Army, Ball State, and Southern Illinois. He was not offered by Minnesota, nor by his home state Indiana Hoosiers.

The only other running backs alongside Taylor and Thomas at Minnesota are A.J. Turner, who is coming off a season-ending injury, and Grant Washington and Xavier Ford, who both part of the Gophers' 2025 recruiting class.

