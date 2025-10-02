Gophers QB commit from Mater Dei suffers season-ending injury
Furian Inferrera, the prized high school quarterback who is committed to Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class, has suffered a season-ending injury.
"Unfortunately, I've suffered an injury that'll keep me out for the rest of the season," Inferrera said. "I've dealt with this injury prior to and through the season because I wanted to play for my guys and stay in the fight with them. This is one of the hardest things I've had to face, I wish I could be out there with my brothers and go ball with them."
Inferrera was originally committed to Boston College before he flipped to Minnesota in June. He visited the University of Minnesota last weekend and attended the Gophers' win over Rutgers.
He is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports but had only thrown three passes for eight yards in two games this season, according to MaxPreps. He was projected to be Mater Dei High School's (Cali.) starting quarterback over 2026 Wisconsin commit Ryan Hopkins, but Hopkins has been the No. 1, and it's unclear if Inferrera's unspecified injury has something to do with it.
Mater Dei produces elite quarterbacks
Mater Dei High School has produced Heisman-winning quarterbacks Bryce Young and Matt Leinart, along with former college stars Colt Brennan, J.T. Daniels, and Todd Marinovich. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also went to Mater Dei.
"The one thing that's for certain is that I will attack the offseason and be back bigger, stronger, and faster than ever before and I'll be ready for next year," Inferrera said.
Inferrera is one of two verbal commits for the Gophers in 2027, with the other being Wayzata (Minn.) edge rusher Eli Diane. Diane is a four-star recruit and the No. 1 player in Minnesota's 2027 graduating class. He's ranked 109th nationally in the 247Sports Composite.