Ranking every Gophers transfer portal wide receiver under P.J. Fleck

After Malachi Coleman, Kenric Lanier II, Legend Lyons, Cristian Driver and Quentin Redding have all revealed their intentions to enter the transfer portal, wide receiver has become a significant need for Minnesota this offseason. The coaching staff hasn't had much success recruiting that position in the portal, so let's rank all nine transfer portal receivers they've signed since 2020.

Elijah Spencer (Charlotte)

Spencer's 2024 season was the most productive season for a Gophers' transfer receiver since the rules changed, but it came after a disappointing 2023 season first. He was highly touted coming from Charlotte after posting 943 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He had only nine catches for 65 yards, but three touchdowns in his first season with the Gophers, and then he exploded for 52 receptions, 684 yards and six touchdowns in his final campaign with the Maroon & Gold.

Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Elijah Spencer (11) celebrates his score with teammates against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Javon Tracy (Miami, OH)

Tracy also had high expectations coming into this season with the Gophers. He finished with 35 catches for 439 yards and six touchdowns. He showed he can produce at a Big Ten level, but Minnesota will need him to take another jump if he opts to return in 2026, as they look for a true No. 1 option for Drake Lindsey.

Minnesota wide receiver Javon Tracy, left, outruns Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu on his way to a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corey Crooms Jr. (Western Michigan)

Crooms came to Minnesota with a very similar profile to Tracy. He had 814 receiving yards in his final season at Western Michigan. Those numbers were more than cut in half, with only 28 catches for 376 yards and zero touchdowns in his lone season with the Gophers. The fact that his 2023 campaign was the third-best from a Gophers transfer receiver tells you a lot about their success recruiting the position.

Sep 30, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Corey Crooms Jr. (4) runs after a catch while Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns cornerback Caleb Anderson (11) defends during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Dylan Wright (Texas A&M)

Wright was a former four-star high school prospect and the first transfer receiver for Minnesota under the modern rules. He showed plenty of promise, but it always seemed like something was missing. He had 18 catches for 365 yards and two touchdowns in 2021, and then 17 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in 2022, before transferring to TCU to finish his career.

Sep 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Dylan Wright (5) lines up against the Colorado Buffaloes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Malachi Coleman (Nebraska)

The most recent portal addition was one of the most disappointing for the Gophers. Coleman arrived with considerable fanfare as a former top-100 high school recruit. He failed to meet those expectations with only five catches for 83 yards in his lone season with the program, and he'll now be looking for his third program.

Logan Loya (UCLA)

Loya quietly might've been the most disappointing player on the entire Gophers' roster in 2025. He played five seasons at UCLA, accumulating more than 1,300 yards. He seemed like a perfect veteran for Lindsey to throw to in 2025, but he finished with only 10 catches and 61 yards.

Cristian Driver (Penn State)

Driver's last name generated plenty of buzz, as the son of former Green Bay Packers star Donald Driver. He had seven catches for 49 yards and one touchdown in 2024, but he didn't log a single snap in 2025. He's now back in the portal looking for a new program.

Sep 7, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Cristian Driver (4) runs after catching a pass as Rhode Island Rams defensive back Andre DePina-Gray (30) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Tyler Williams (Georgia)

Much like Wright and Coleman, Williams was a former highly-touted high school prospect at a big-time program. He got nowhere near the expectations many had for him with the Gophers, as he had only one catch for an eight-yard touchdown in 2024. He's now at USF, where he is not consistently seeing the field.

Jaylen Varner (Emporia State)

You might not even recognize Varner's name, and that's because he never even made it to the fall season with the Gophers. He committed to Minnesota on Dec. 3, 2023, and then entered the transfer portal again on April 29, 2024, after spring practice. It's unknown was the former Division II standout is up to now.

