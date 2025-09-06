Gophers score most points since 2001 in blowout win over Northwestern State
The Gophers welcomed Northwestern State to Huntington Bank Stadium in Week 2, and handed the Demons from Louisiana a 66-0 blowout loss.
Things began with a 29-yard pick-six from Iowa transfer John Nestor on the first play of the game, and Minnesota didn't look back. A.J. Turner, Drake Lindsey and Le'Meke Brockington all ran in a touchdown before linebacker Matt Kingsbury returned a fumble recovery at the end of the first quarter. The Gophers' 35 points were their most in any quarter dating back to 1973, according to the school.
Star running back Darius Taylor pulling up with on a long run to grab his leg was seemingly the only significant issue Minnesota ran into all day. Taylor left the game in the first quarter, and he did not return.
Drake Lindsey was replaced midway through the second quarter after an 8 of 9 performance for 139 yards and two total touchdowns. Former walk-on redshirt sophomore Max Shikenjanski replaced him and turned in an impressive performance as Minnesota's QB2. He was 4 of 4 for 80 yards and two total touchdowns.
Northwestern State broke a 20-game losing streak in Week 1 with a victory over Alcorn State, which was their first since 2022. The Demons simply did not look like they belonged on the same field as Minnesota.
With 6:15 to go, the game was paused due to weather, but both teams agreed to call things at 66-0. The Gophers out-gained Northwestern State 484-42 in total yards and the Demons had only one first down all day.
True freshman running back Grant Washington had the quietest 20-carry, 126-yard performance in cleanup duty. Minnesota had 46 carries for 258 yards and five touchdowns as a team.
The Gophers' 66 points were their most since 2001 against Murray State. They will now look ahead to a pivotal Week 3 game at California next week to cap off nonconference play.