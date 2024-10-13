Gophers score with 27 seconds left to beat UCLA at The Rose Bowl
Minnesota has won in the Rose Bowl.
It wasn't a bowl game, but it was the Gophers' first game at The Rose Bowl Stadium since 1962, and they needed all 60 minutes to sneak past UCLA. Max Brosmer led Minnesota on a game-winning drive for the second straight week and he found Darius Taylor on a four-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds left for a 21-17 victory.
Minnesota has struggled with starting fast all season. Last week's three first-quarter points against USC were their first against a major conference opponent all season. Saturday against UCLA they went scoreless for the first two quarters.
As an offense, the Gophers had 29 plays for 84 total yards in the first half. They averaged only 2.9 yards per play and recorded only six first downs. The screen game that worked so well last week was nowhere to be found. UCLA's Ethan Garbers returned to the lineup and completed 14 of 21 passes for 161 yards in the first half and the Bruins led 10-0 at halftime.
Minnesota came out of the locker room with something to prove. After forcing a quick UCLA three and out, Brosmer drove down the field completing all three of his passes for 25 yards and found Elijah Spencer for a 12-yard touchdown.
Freshman superstar Koi Perich felt the momentum and made another huge play on the next possession, reeling in the third interception of his young career.
Minnesota took advantage of the turnover and drove 38 yards on six plays and Taylor found the end zone for the seventh time this season to give the Gophers a 14-10 lead, their first of the game.
Right when it looked like the Gophers settled into the game and got a handle on things, UCLA answered with a scoring drive of its own. Garbers launched a 41-yard laser for a touchdown to regain a 17-14 lead with 6:54 to go.
Minnesota got the ball back with 2:20 left and zero timeouts. Brosmer and the Gophers drove 61 yards down the field on six plays and Taylor found the end zone for the second time. Perich seeled the deal with his second interception of the day on UCLA's final Hail Mary attmept.
The Gophers will now have a much-needed bye week, giving them a chance to get healthy before hosting Maryland at Huntington Bank Stadium on Oct. 26.