5 things that stood out — good and bad — in the Gophers' win over UCLA
The Minnesota Golden Gophers improved to 4-3 with a thrilling, 21-17, win over the UCLA Bruins (1-5) at The Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday night. It wasn't pretty, but Max Brosmer found Darius Taylor for a four-yard touchdown with 27 seconds to go to lift the Gophers to a second straight Big Ten victory. Let's dive into five things that stood out in the game....
1. Jameson Geers with a costly drop
Geers had a pass hit his hands and deflect to the ground on the second play of the game and it immediately changed the tone of the night. Had he caught it, he for sure would've had a big gain and a first down, but he also might've gone the distance for a touchdown. Instead, it was a drop that set up a third-and-long situation and the Gophers wound up going three-and-out.
2. Dragan Kesich misses from 43 yards
Minnesota's offense did nothing in the first quarter and struggled until midway through the second quarter when they drove the ball into UCLA territory. But after an incomplete pass on first down set up second-and-10, the Gophers ran the ball with Darius Taylor and got only one yard. That set up a third-and-nine and a five-yard completion to Elijah Spencer wasn't enough. On came Kesich and the star kicker missed wide right to keep the Gophers down 7-0.
Had Kesich made the kick, the Gophers wouldn't have trailed 17-14 with under a minute to play before they scored the go-ahead touchdown.
3. Multiple missed tackles on critical play
Leading 7-0, the Bruins got the ball at their own 37 with 45 seconds left and they were able to move the ball all the way down to the Minnesota 16-yard line and kick a field goal for a 10-0 lead at the half. The backbreaking play was a pass to running back T.J. Harden, who went 32 yards thanks to three missed tackles by the Gophers.
4. Koi Perich is a superstar
Perich made another highlight-reel play when he dove in front of a UCLA receiver in the third quarter and snagged a pass for his third career interception. It followed his game-sealing interception last week in Minnesota's win over USC, which came a few weeks after his first college interception in his debut against Rhode Island. He also intercepted the final pass of the game on UCLA's Hail Mary attempt.
Perhaps the only reason Perich didn't have interceptions against North Carolina, Nevada, Iowa and Michigan is because he didn't play against North Carolina and he was only on the field for a combined 18 snaps in the other three games. When he plays, he makes plays. It's that simple.
5. Daniel Jackson robbed of a brilliant catch
Jackson was pretty much the only Minnesota wide receiver who played well. He had a career-high 10 catches for 89 yards and it very well should've been 11 catches if it weren't for a controversial call and review that deemed his apparent sideline grab incomplete in the fourth quarter.
It was a critical review because it would've been a first down — or inches from a first down — and instead the Gophers wound up in a third-and-long situation and then a fourth down where they decided to punt.
Only two other Gophers wide receivers had catches on the night. Elijah Spencer three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown, and Le'Meke Brockington had two catches for eight yards.